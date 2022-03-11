JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — While state officials have focused on access to voting and the need for unity, people in the crowd at Disability Rights Legislative Day at the state Capitol last week had other concerns on their minds, including transportation, caregiver wages and employment.
Following speeches from state leaders and lawmakers, as well as local officials and advocates, people with disabilities met with lawmakers about their concerns.
Gov. Mike Parson has proposed funding for several programs that would help people with developmental disabilities in fiscal year 2023, including increasing capacity at autism centers, funding providers of developmental disability services and enhancing in-home and community support.
Legislators have proposed several bills that would make voting easier for people with disabilities, including bills about early voting, no-excuse absentee voting and requiring every polling location to have at least one voting machine.
While those in attendance at Disability Rights Legislative Day said they appreciated these efforts, they said legislators need to do more to address issues facing people with disabilities.
Transportation was one problem on attendees’ minds that speakers did not address. Kevin Litt, vice president of development for UCP Heartland, said he has seen friends and clients who struggle to get to the group’s day programs or other services because of a lack of transportation. That includes his friend, who has cerebral palsy and uses the OATS Transit system to get around.
“One of the struggles is we have folks that, if OATS doesn’t get properly funded, we have clients that won’t be able to make it out to our adult day program or won’t be able to make it to their jobs because they won’t have the transportation to make it there,” Litt said.
It’s an issue Jeremy Turner, who came to the event with Boone County Family Resources, said he’s familiar with.
“In the smaller communities that are down south where I’m from, there’s not a whole lot of accessibility or transportation,” Turner said.
Funding issues extend beyond transportation, advocates said. Several officials, including Reps. Betsy Fogle, D-Springfield, and Bridget Walsh Moore, D-St. Louis, made mention of raising wages for caregivers. But programs across the state have struggled to retain workers because they lack funds.
“I just feel like it’s a lot (of work) for a little bit of pay,” said Chelsey Strothcamp, who works for Franklin County support group ABiLITY. “Like I said, I’m not in it for the pay, but more pay would be a lot nicer, especially since we are doing a lot and we are helping their lives and all that stuff.”
Litt said UCP Heartland is competing with businesses like McDonald’s when it comes to wages. The group has had to rely more on community contributions to supplement a lack of state funds.
“We want to be able to provide the best quality program and staff for those that we serve, and the only way we can do that is to get more money to be able to pay for quality folks,” Litt said.
Staff issues fall back on people with disabilities. Matt Falk, who has autism and attended the meeting with Boone County Family Resources, said he felt the state was not doing enough to help people with disabilities because of the low pay.
“I have caregivers that should get paid more for what they deal with,” he said.
Longtime Disability Rights Legislative Day attendee Jason Mize said he’d like to see the state do more to get people with disabilities into the workforce.
“I think that they need to get more people with disabilities out there to get employed, to have a job just like a regular person,” Mize said. “Like a 9 to 5, or whatever they feel that they can do, even part time.”
Beyond that, Mize said he wants to see people with disabilities recognized and supported by the Legislature and community as a whole. Across the board, advocates said the work is not yet done.
“There’s still more to do,” Mize said. “There are still more things that need to be done for people with disabilities.”
