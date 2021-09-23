A battery manufacturer headquartered in Joplin has chosen Rapid City, South Dakota, as the site of its future gigafactory.
Joplin was one of 21 cities that was considered by Aesir Technologies Inc., a nickel-zinc battery manufacturer, as a location to build a plant that would produce batteries to service data center and 5G network markets. The batteries will provide backup power to prevent data loss or service interruption during power outages.
The first phase of the project is expected to cost $250 million and provide about 400 jobs in the first five years of plant operations.
“This level of hi-tech manufacturing Aesir is bringing will forever change the economic landscape of our region,” said Matt Brunner, economic development director of Rapid City, in a statement issued after the announcement there Thursday. “The jobs created here will encourage continued growth and innovation as complementary businesses come alongside their one-of-a-kind product.”
“We are excited about this phase of our company’s growth,” said Randy Moore, Aesir’s president and CEO, in a statement issued by the economic development arm of the South Dakota governor’s office. “It is important to note that we will continue to serve the aerospace and defense part of our business plan out of our Joplin, Missouri, manufacturing plant.”
The Joplin plant is currently working with the U.S. Navy and Air Force to develop nickel-zinc technology for submarine and missile programs.
Other cities considered for the gigafactory were Wichita, Kansas; Wichita Falls, Texas; San Antonio; and Reno, Nevada.
A gigafactory is one that produces billions of a product; in this case, it is a reference to the manufacture of 2 billion watt-hours of battery life a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.