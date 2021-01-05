Affidavit: Driver in double-fatality crash high on meth

A probable-cause affidavit filed with charges in the wake of Sunday's double-fatality crash in Joplin alleges that the surviving driver was under the influence of methamphetamine, not alcohol, when she blew through a stop sign in a stolen pickup truck and smashed into the victims' SUV.
Rita M. Glasgow, 30, of Joplin, was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in the deaths of two others, vehicle tampering and possession of methamphetamine in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 28th Street and Connecticut Avenue that claimed the lives of Terry Copple, 55, and Rhonda Copple, 48, of Joplin.
Glasgow, who suffered serious injuries, remained under police guard at a Joplin hospital on Tuesday, with her condition reported as stable.
The affidavit filed with the charges states that an officer who made contact with Glasgow at the Freeman Hospital West emergency room where she was transported after the crash noticed that her pupils were "constricted with eyelid tremors" and that she appeared to be highly excited, fidgeting with her fingers and exhibiting "uncontrollable body tremors," which the officer recognized as an indicator of methamphetamine use.
Medical staff informed the officer that Glasgow's heart rate and body temperature were elevated, and Glasgow admitted to the officer that she had taken meth and the anti-convulsant medication Klonopin prior to operating the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
A bag containing 3.7 grams of meth had been discovered in Glasgow's bra by medical staff and placed on top of her purse while they were treating her, according to the affidavit. The officer wrote that she deemed that probable cause to search Glasgow's purse, in which she found a loaded syringe and a second bag containing 0.4 grams of meth.
The affidavit states that the officer then read the state's implied consent law to Glasgow and requested a sample of her blood, which she purportedly granted while allegedly admitting "that methamphetamine would show up in her blood."
The affidavit also states that the GMC Sierra pickup truck Glasgow was driving had been reported stolen to Duquesne police by its owner, Ervin Whitt.
