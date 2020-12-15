Court documents state that a Joplin man's twin daughters were trying to flush out their stepmother and assault her when they set a fire in their father's house. The blaze killed their father and injured the stepmother.
Forty-year-old twins Tiffany A. Lukasiewicz, of Pittsburg, Kansas, and Elizabeth M. Baez, of Joplin, are charged with second-degree murder, arson and first-degree domestic assault in connection with the Dec. 4 fire in the 1700 block of South Picher Avenue in which David Crowder, 68, perished and his wife suffered serious injuries.
Probable-cause affidavits filed in the case state that Lukasiewicz and Baez admitted to being in contact with each other the night of the fire and discussing over the phone how they hated their stepmother and wanted to beat her up.
Lukasiewicz purportedly told police that Baez arranged for some other unnamed people to go to their father's address and assault their stepmother. Their plan was for Lukasiewicz and Baez to start a fire at the back of the house as to draw the stepmother out of the house so they could assault her, Lukasiewicz purportedly told police.
The affidavit states that Lukasiewicz claimed to have made contact with a third party possibly involved in the plot to see to it that a man who was living in the basement of their father's home would not be there when the fire was set and would not be harmed.
Lukasiewicz and Baez are the only people charged as yet in the case, which police Capt. Will Davis said remained under investigation Tuesday. He said investigators are working to determine any possible involvement of others in the crime.
Neither affidavit filed with the charges on the twin sisters clearly states which of them is believed to have set the fire. The affidavit filed with charges against Baez puts both at the scene when the fire broke out but simply states: "A fire was created in the living room of the residence."
The same affidavit says that the stepmother was unable to put it out. She remains hospitalized with what one of the affidavits described as "third-degree burns to the front and right side of her face as well as third-degree burns on both of her hands."
Davis said the stepmother's name and age are not being released out of lingering concerns for her safety.
Lukasiewicz herself was critically injured in the blaze and spent some time in the hospital before being arrested and charged. One of the affidavits states that Baez had to help her sister out of the house before firefighters arrived.
The fire was reported at 3:42 a.m. Dec. 4. There was heavy smoke coming from the residence as the Joplin Fire Department arrived and were told that someone was trapped inside. Firefighters pulled Crowder from the residence.
An autopsy determined that he had died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.
