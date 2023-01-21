Area residents heard from refugees from Afghanistan who have been living in the Joplin area following the fall of their country to the Taliban during a program presented Saturday by the Joplin Interfaith Coalition and RAISE, a group organizing help for refugees as they arrive.
Three men who fled Afghanistan with their families because they had worked for the U.S. government during America’s 20-year presence in the nation said they had to leave. They became Joplin residents with the help of RAISE, or Refugee and Immigrant Services & Education, and area churches.
“I’ve spent one year in Joplin and it’s very good,” said Amanulla Aman, who lived in Kabul before the 2021 airlift of more than 100,000 refugees from Afghanistan. “Especially the people in Joplin are very good to help us. ...For refugees, the people have helped them and people respect all of them, so other refugees coming to Joplin are welcome all the time. I find a lot of friends in Joplin, so I like Joplin people; they’re very good.”
More than 60 people attended the two-hour meeting, which was held at the United Hebrew Congregation, 702 S. Sergeant in Joplin.
Paul Teverow, organizer of the event and president of the Joplin Interfaith Coalition, said this was the first public meeting of the group since before the pandemic started almost three years ago. The coalition used to regularly hold meetings to talk about issues and bring people of different faiths together in discussions.
Teverow said Saturday’s meeting was organized to tell the story of displaced people from countries around the world living in Joplin.
The meeting featured Eddie Gonzalez, with RAISE, talking about how his group is helping resettle more than 100 refugees from Afghanistan in the Joplin area. Three of those refugees, Aman, Ahmad Naseer Jalali and Dawood Essa, talked about how they came here and what has happened since they arrived.
The meeting also included volunteers who have stepped up to help, including John Anderson, co-pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Joplin, and Sallie Beard, a member of that church, as well as Sahar Elsayed and Iftikhar Ali, with the Islamic Society of Joplin.
“We can’t emphasize enough that there are people in the world fleeing for their lives, seeking a place that will welcome them,” Teverow said. “It doesn’t matter what their religion is, it doesn’t matter what our religion is — we have a duty to help them. Another reason we’ve called this together: You can read headlines about what’s going on in the world in places like Afghanistan, Myanmar, where there are significant problems with refugees. But you may not realize that that affects us right here in Joplin and Southwest Missouri.”
Volunteer assistance
Gonzalez said Joplin became a landing spot for as many as 160 refugees starting in 2021, and 108 of those individuals continue to live in this area.
He said RAISE started in 2016 as a small group helping immigrants living and working in Noel, primarily at the Tyson poultry plant, to have better lives in a place far from home.
Gonzalez said people from Southeast Asia, Somalia, Sudan, Latin America and others came to Noel and other parts of Southwest Missouri because of the low cost of living and the immediate availability of jobs that did not require a high level of English language fluency.
He said RAISE was contacted soon after the Kabul airlift of August 2021 to see if it could help the state of Missouri relocate 40 Afghan refugees to the Joplin area.
“That turned into eventually 155 to 158 individuals that came in a very short amount of time,” Gonzalez said. “So thanks to the community of Joplin, people working together, we’ve been very, very impressed with Joplin as a whole to be able to help us come around these families.”
Gonzalez said they organized volunteers to form welcome groups of between eight and 15 people to help the Afghan families as they arrived.
Liking Joplin
All three of the Afghan men speaking said they fled because they had worked with the U.S. government as translators and in other jobs before the Taliban took over, and they feared for their lives.
“When they took over Afghanistan, they announced over social media, Facebook, television, ‘You are free,’” Jalali said. “‘Even if you worked with U.S. military or work with the government, we will not kill you.’ But they did pretty bad things with the people; they killed. Right now (there is) no social media in Afghanistan, so we don’t know what’s happening. We lost a lot of our people, friends, so it was really hard.”
Aman told the crowd he was attracted to the Joplin area because of its weather. He had spent three months on a military base on the East Coast when a friend who had been brought to Joplin called him.
“He said Joplin is like the weather at home — not too cold and not too hot,” Aman said. “I had a cousin who called and told me to move to Texas, but I said no, it’s too hot.”
Aman said the community welcome teams have helped him and his family become more familiar with the U.S and the region.
“I’d like to say on behalf of all Afghans here, for all the help we’ve gotten already and we’re getting right now, and support from RAISE, from the community, from the welcome teams, really, thank you so much,” he said.
