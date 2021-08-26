APTOPIX Afghanistan

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

 Wali Sabawoon - stringer, AP

Today in the newsroom we've been keeping up to speed on the situation in Afghanistan, and we'll bring you the latest news in Friday's print edition. The most current, up-to-date news can always be found on our website, joplinglobe.com.

More locally, here's what else we're working on today:

  • A preview of Rodeo Miami, which officially gets underway on Friday.
  • A story about a new senior housing complex that is under development in south Joplin.
  • An update on plans for a tornado shelter at a Neosho school.

Stay safe and have a nice evening.

