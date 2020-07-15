In the Globe newsroom today, we were focused on resolution to murders from 20 years ago.
Ronald Dean Busick admitted to withholding information from investigators about the involvement of Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington in the Freeman-Bible murders. Busick, 68, made that admission as part of a plea agreement, with him pleading guilty to being an accessory to first-degree murder.
Our veteran courts reporter Jeff Lehr has much more online and in tomorrow's edition of the Globe.
Other issues that got people talking today dealt with COVID-19:
Because about 65% of its more than 5,000 stores are in areas with some sort of mandate about face coverings, Walmart announced that masks would be required at all stores nationwide.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is the nation's first governor to test positive for COVID-19.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that the state's K-12 schools will reopen a month late, until after Labor Day, because of a resurgence in positive cases.
We've made it over the hump. We hope you have a relaxing evening.
