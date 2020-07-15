Ronnie Dean Busick arrives at the Craig County Jail in Vinita, Okla., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Busick was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Danny and Kathy Freeman of Craig County, and the disappearance of teenagers Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. Oklahoma officials say two other suspects have died. (Sheila Stogsdill /Tulsa World via AP)