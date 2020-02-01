Following one gut-wrenching playoff loss after another — dating all the way back to the early 1970s — Kansas City Chiefs fans have learned to recite a four-word mantra again and again: “Wait until next year.”
The Chiefs, their fans know all too well, have had more than their share of playoff losses — 13 one-and-done playoff appearances since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, to be exact.
The 10-7 loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts during the 1995-96 season, where kicker Lin Elliott missed three fields goals, still causes heartburn. The AFC wild card loss during the 2013-14 season, in which the Chiefs scored on each of their first five possessions but ended up losing by one point to the Colts, can still cause apoplectic seizures when mentioned.
And diehard fans still reach for the antacid when videos from the 14-10 loss to the Denver Broncos during the 1997-98 divisional round is aired on TV.
But that’s all water under the bridge as far as long-suffering Chiefs fans are concerned.
For the first time since 1970 and only the third time in 54 years, the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl.
'This is the year'
“It’s been unreal,” said longtime fan Bart Mayer, a season ticket holder at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium since 1999. “The games that we used to lose we now pull out, and teams that would come back on us in the fourth quarter, they aren’t coming back.”
There have been plenty of playoff scares this season, notably the Jan. 12 divisional round game, when the Chiefs fell behind the visiting Houston Texans 24-0 before rallying for 28 unanswered points and winning 51-31. Some Chiefs fans consider this one of the best games ever played — Mayer included.
“Each year, (Chiefs) fans keep thinking this is our year. And all of us (end up waiting) until next year,” the Neosho resident said with a deep chuckle. “But as this season went on, we kept saying to one another: ‘Maybe, just maybe — this is the year.’”
Mayer has been a fan of the Chiefs since before Arrowhead Stadium opened in 1972. He and his wife, Karol, dressed in iconic red and gold, watched the Chiefs play at old Municipal Stadium in downtown Kansas City. They even got to see Joe Namath’s first road game of his career, when he played against the Chiefs.
But Mayer’s love for the team goes beyond simply being a fan. Going to a home game at Arrowhead has become a family tradition. In section 303, row 22, seats 1-5, you’ll find Mayer surrounded by his two sons, Ken and Scott, and two grandsons, Kasey and Nick.
“We look forward to it every year,” he said.
The reason he’s embraced the Chiefs since the early 1960s has mostly to do with the organization’s Midwest values.
“Their management, ownership, communications — everything they do is so open and down to earth,” said Mayer, whose family owns and operates GalaxSea Cruises and Tours in Neosho. “You don’t feel like you’re a number to them.”
‘I’ll never forget this day’
Just two days ago, the biggest pep rally in modern Kansas City Chiefs football history — Red Kingdom Friday — took place at Union Station in downtown Kansas City, and Seneca's Rhatigan Brothers — Joe and Derek — performed. The two brothers belted out the lyrics to “Lamar Hunt Ball” and “Our (Chiefs) Kingdom Prayer”:
"Just to call you on the phone
and to talk about Mahomes,
Honey Badger and this D,
they're things you'd love to see."
Mahomes is a reference to Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback; Honey Badger is the nickname for Tyrann Mathieu, a safety, and the D is for the Chiefs defense.
“Chiefs Kingdom truly is a family,” said Derek, 32. “I know that’s kind of clichéd to say, but if you go to a game at Arrowhead and you’re wearing red, it doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, if you’re rich or if you’re poor — you are family. It really is special. It truly is.”
Diehard fans of the Chiefs since the mid-1980s, cheering and crying — and occasionally fighting, as brothers tend to do — through both the good times and bad, have always been a Rhatigan family tradition.
“Since we were little kids, you were either at Arrowhead or you were at one of our (family) houses watching the game,” Derek said.
Added Joe: “As long as we were together, either here or there, we were happy.”
The love the two brothers have for the Chiefs was stoked early on by their father, Winston, who died in early 2011. The brothers have dedicated this year’s Super Bowl run, Joe said, to his memory, as well as two family friends, Erin Whitekiller and Johnny Lankford.
More recently, joining the two brothers on their well-worn red-colored couch — “It looks that way because I flip it over when there’s a big play,” Joe admitted with a grin — are Joe’s two children: 11-year-old son, Phoenix, and 7-year-old daughter, Lynnix. The four call themselves the “Rhat Pack.”
“Being able to share this experience with my kids but not being able to share this with our dad, it's going to be very emotional,” Joe said.
Like many area residents, the two will be glued to their television set throughout the day, absorbing every moment, pausing only to grill up some steaks. It’s sure to get loud and rowdy — game days at the Rhatigan house usually are. And they’ll be standing at attention in the living room the moment the national anthem is played, ending the song with the improvised lyrics of “home of the Chiefs.”
“I just feel like with Miami beating New England, (the Chiefs) getting that No. 2 spot, and with them now playing in the Super Bowl in Miami, everything is just coming together,” said Derek. “I’ll never forget this.”
‘I still can’t believe it’
Carl Junction resident Jake Dahr was down on his knees on his living room floor, trying to process the thought that the Chiefs had just defeated the New England Patriots with a Tom Brady interception, when Dee Ford happened.
The outside linebacker for the Chiefs was flagged for lining up offside. The Patriots would go on to beat the Chiefs in overtime during last year’s AFC championship game, denying Kansas City its first Super Bowl appearance since 1970.
But last year’s wish has come true a year later, and Dahr calls this week leading up to tonight’s game “special.”
How special?
John Starchman, general manager of Joplin's Red Onion Café, gave the OK for Dahr to serve restaurant guests decked out in Chiefs’ red and gold this past week. This is, after all, Chiefs country, Starchman explained.
Dahr, born and raised in Joplin, was into soccer until the age of 9, when he just happened to click on the TV one Sunday afternoon and watched Priest Holmes, the Chiefs' Pro Bowl running back, crash his way down the sidelines, dragging defenders along the way.
“I was hooked,” Dahr said. “I saw how excited everyone in the stadium was and how much fun they were having, all that camaraderie.”
He wanted to be a part of it, he said, and he embraced the Chiefs, their traditions, and all the good times and bad times that came with being a fan.
The first live game Dahr saw at Arrowhead Stadium was the 30-7 wild card game loss in 2011. The worst game he ever paid to see was the 18-16 divisional round loss to the Pittsburg Steelers in 2017. To add insult to injury, car trouble meant he had to sit out in the cold for five hours, waiting for a friend to pick him up.
“You could hear the Steelers fans celebrating ... and it’s all foggy and it just looked like the apocalypse,” he said, chuckling at the memory. “Trash was just blowing everywhere, and it was just sad and dark.”
But after 20 years of heartache and heartbreak, he’s embracing Super Bowl week and ensuring his fiancée, Emily, and 9-year-old Caden are at his side today.
The Chiefs, and football in general, “is something that really brings everyone together. I really believe that. Whether you’re in Arrowhead and surrounded by 60,000 people or you’re at home with friends and family, everyone has something in common.
“For three hours (today), we’re all going to be together,” Dahr said. “It’s just surreal. I still can’t believe it.”
‘Really something special’
Later today, Joplin resident Roger D. Gladden will be sitting somewhere inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. You might even be able to catch a glimpse of him during the TV broadcast — section 347, row 15, seat 3.
“I’ll be the guy in red,” he said with a deep laugh. He hopes to press palms with several NFL greats during an exclusive NFL-sponsored pregame party outside the stadium, including former Chiefs running back Marcus Allen.
It will be the second Super Bowl Gladden has attended in person. He watched Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints defeat Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. But he said tonight’s Super Bowl will mean so much more to him on a personal level simply because it involves his beloved Kansas City Chiefs.
“This is really something special,” the retired Leggett & Platt senior vice president said. He had just returned from a tour in Vietnam to watch on TV the Len Dawson-led Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 on Jan. 7, 1970 — the last time the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl.
Fifty years later, Gladden said he is eager to watch Mahomes play in his first Super Bowl.
“It’s going to be a big deal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.