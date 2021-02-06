PITTSBURG, Kan. — After a cancellation last year in response to COVID-19, Four State Farm Show organizers plan on making a comeback with the three-day event this May on the campus of Pittsburg State University.
Organizers plan to hold the farm show in the Robert W. Plaster Center and the adjacent parking lot and grounds near the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The event is scheduled for May 21-23. All parking will be free and located on hard-surface lots.
This will mark the first time for the farm show on the PSU campus. The event used to take place outdoors in July, but summer temperatures were often so high that they were uncomfortable. After the farm show was rescheduled a few years ago to May, an abundance of rain resulted in muddy conditions for vendors and attendees.
Organizers have also had experience in relocating the farm show as needed. What was known in 1975 as the Tri-State Farm Show eventually moved around to Miami, Oklahoma, and Parsons, Kansas, before settling on a 300-acre lot near Pittsburg in 1984. The show had remained on the lot for 36 years until now.
Lance Markley, show coordinator and representative of Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, said using the Plaster Center as the new location for the event will open up more opportunities to vendors, who will have access to more than 400 climate-controlled indoor booths. Approximately 500 booths, including large machinery, will be located outdoors, he said.
Markley doesn’t think this year's show will reach capacity. He said event organizers will reasonably limit vendor space to comply with social distancing regulations. Additionally, with this being the first year the show is held at the Plaster Center, organizers might not have enough vendors to reach capacity.
But the relocation to the Plaster Center also means more expansion opportunities for vendors. With a venue that can host hundreds of vendors, the tradition of being an agriculture-only event has ceased, making room for an addition of “rural living” exhibit space, allowing nonagricultural companies to provide products to spectators, Markley said.
Not all farm show traditions will be lost with the move indoors. The popular feature of lawnmower test driving will return this year so attendees will have a chance to test drive different styles of zero-turn lawnmowers, Markley said.
Pittsburg State officials also are welcoming the farm show to campus. The move is an example of innovative partnerships directly benefiting the community, said Shawn Naccarato, PSU chief strategy officer.
“This is just a great example of the sort of things we anticipated would be made possible by the building of the Plaster Center and the investment that the city, as well as the private donors, make to build that facility,” Naccarato said in a statement.
In the past, the farm show has attracted an estimated 20,000 visitors each year, officials said.
To sign up
Availability for agricultural and rural living booths is now open to exhibitors. For more information, contact Lance Markley at 620-423-2355.
