Now that it has been given voter approval, work on a new elementary school in Joplin will shift into high gear.
Less than 24 hours after voters approved the funding mechanism for construction of a school to replace the Columbia and West Central buildings, officials at the Joplin School District had already launched the process of taking ownership of the property on which the school will be built.
Residents can expect some behind-the-scenes work to take place this summer, with a groundbreaking for the new school — ceremonial or otherwise — tentatively anticipated for the fall.
"Sometime in late August or early September, we think there will be a lot of work going on out there," said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations.
Ideal time?
The new school was officially given the green light on Tuesday when voters approved a $25 million bond issue for its construction. The project won 79% of the vote, far above the 57.14% threshold it needed for passage.
That percentage surprised even public school veterans such as Ron Lankford, who spent most of his career with the Webb City School District before working in Joplin as the assistant superintendent of business operations. Lankford said that Webb City, a community with a solid history of supporting school bond issues, averages an already-high approval rating of approximately 70% on school district proposals since the late 1960s.
"This is the most resounding vote that Joplin Schools has had in my 47 years of watching it," he said of Tuesday's vote. "It's exceptional for Joplin."
With the project approved, the school district will move quickly to issue the bonds. Superintendent Melinda Moss said the timing — in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and a faltering economy — could actually be "advantageous" for the district.
"Right now, in a time of low interest rates, I think we are anticipating a favorable bond rate, and it will be good for the stewardship of the dollars that the voters have entrusted in us," she said, adding that district officials also expect a favorable bid response to the bonds.
Lankford said his discussions with the Kansas City-based bonding company that the district has contracted with in the past also indicate that "now is an ideal time" to issue bonds.
"They're predicting that once we get past COVID, rates could go up, so they're saying this is an ideal time to issue bonds," he said.
Teacher, staff input
The district also has started the process of getting the Dover Hill property conveyed to it from the city of Joplin, a move that was dependent on voter approval of Tuesday's proposal. The 17.83 acres of park land will be transferred to the district from the city at no cost.
Working with Crossland Construction and Corner Greer and Associates, the district already has some general ideas of the new school.
Artistic renderings show a school with a central entry area, a gymnasium that would double as a safe room and a wing of classrooms and other spaces, as well as playground areas and entrance/exit points for buses and vehicles on both Main Street and Murphy Boulevard. The school, to be built for an estimated $19.6 million, will be roughly 67,500 square feet in size and will hold up to 450 students who currently attend Columbia and West Central.
But now the design phase is going to get much more specific, administrators said. Teachers and staff from both Columbia and West Central will be gathered this summer to start examining the interior of the new school and discussing what is wanted and needed from their perspective.
"We'll be moving from general schematics design to really drawing it on paper and getting to the inside of the building," Moss said.
A timeline for the construction process has yet to be determined, but officials believe that they can begin groundwork at Dover Hill this fall. If all goes well, they hope to move students, teachers and staff into the school by August 2022.
The $25 million bond issue also includes about $2.875 million for an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School. Work on that project also will begin immediately and could be finished within nine to 12 months, administrators said.
'Limited time'
In the meantime, students and teachers will return to Columbia and West Central schools when classes resume in the fall.
But the big unknown — and a large part of why the district sought a new school in the first place — is how much longer Columbia will be safe for occupancy. Because of poor soil conditions and underground mining features, the structure is threatened by cracking and ongoing movement that is being monitored by engineers.
"We're monitoring Columbia regularly, and we're hopeful that we can still utilize that campus for the next couple of years until we can get this built, but we know we're on limited time there," Moss said.
Administrators are developing multiple contingency plans for Columbia in the event that the building becomes unsafe. Those plans include divvying up students, teachers and staff at other schools based on enrollment and capacity, Moss said.
"If there was an emergency and we needed something temporary, we would have to look at where are the alternative sites that we could serve those students," she said.
Commented
