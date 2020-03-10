Alison Malinowski Sunday, executive director of Joplin's Lafayette House, has announced her retirement from the nonprofit, to be effective June 30.
Lafayette House serves adults, children and families experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or substance use disorders in a seven-county area in Southwest Missouri. Malinowski Sunday joined as a VISTA volunteer in 1980, shortly after she completed her undergraduate education at the University of Maryland, and was named the executive director in 1995.
"My commitment has always been to the mission of what we do and the importance of it, and if Lafayette House was not successful, where would people affected by domestic violence and sexual assault get the crisis services and case management and the support?" she said in an interview with the Globe. "We are the agency that provides those services, and I think we are a vital part of the community safety net."
During Malinowski Sunday's career, she has been an advocate for Lafayette House and its clients, educating the community about the issues of domestic violence, sexual assault and substance use. She also was a founding member of the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, the state advocacy group for victims of rape and abuse.
Under her leadership, Lafayette House achieved national accreditation, implemented a trauma-informed care model, established an endowment fund and now serves 1,200 clients annually.
But Malinowski Sunday insists that Lafayette House's success over the years was due to a team of the board of directors, employees, advocates, volunteers and community members.
"The successes of the agency, I've never felt were mine," she said. "I'm proud of the team of individuals who have grown the services at Lafayette House. As a group working together, those services were stabilized and expanded to continue to meet the needs (of clients). It's very satisfying to be part of that kind of organization."
Malinowski Sunday will be honored at a retirement celebration later this spring. After her retirement, she and her husband plan to stay in the Joplin area and garden, travel and spend time with their children and grandchildren. She also hopes to stay active in the community, she said.
A committee of the nonprofit's board of directors will oversee the selection of a new executive director and has hired Moran Co., of Leawood, Kansas, to lead the search.
"The board has anticipated Alison's retirement and has plans in place for transitioning to a new director, but that does not make it easy to see her go," said Debra Koelkebeck, board president, in a statement. "The impact of Alison's contributions to Lafayette House and the Joplin community are far-reaching. While we search for a new director, we are confident that the tenured team Alison has in place will maintain a smooth transition with no disruption to programs or staffing."
