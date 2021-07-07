Blood banks have been struggling to keep an adequate blood supply since the pandemic began last year.
But the current nationwide blood shortage is being described as “unprecedented in its scope.” Several factors are contributing to the shortage, including low donor turnout during the summer and an increase in hospital usage, whether it be for transfusions or elective procedures.
Learn more about how the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and the American Red Cross are coping in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker. You'll find it at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Advice about reverse mortgage loans from the regional office of the Better Business Bureau.
- An update on Missouri legislation aiming to curb COVID-related lawsuits.
- The latest on COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Have a peaceful evening. See you back here tomorrow night.
