The Missouri Department of Social Services will offer assistance for low-income residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills.
As part of that assistance, Economic Security Corporation will take applications for its Summer Crisis Intervention Program.
“It is for electric only, and it’s for people who are in a shut-off notice or have terminated service. So what we do is assist with whatever amount up to $600,” said Debbie Markman, resource development director. “Normally the income guidelines for the program are 135% of the federal poverty guidelines, but Gov. (Mike) Parson set the guidelines to 60% of the state of Missouri’s SMI (state median income) guidelines, so it is more than what it was when we started the winter program Oct. 1 of last year.”
Additional requirements include the applicant being the person responsible for paying the bill; having less than $3,000 in separate bank accounts such as savings, retirement accounts or investments; and being a U.S. citizen or being legally admitted for permanent residence.
“We’re going to be able to help a lot more people who were unable to get help in the past,” Markman said.
Economic Security also offers other forms of assistance to residents, including a weatherization program.
“This (the summer crisis program) is kind of like the short-term fix for families who are experiencing difficulties with their utilities, like a bill, whereas the root problem is possibly because their house hasn’t been weatherized,” Markman said. “So that’s like the long-term effect. If they get weatherized, the average family saves about $247 a year by just applying for weatherizing services.”
Markman encourages eligible residents to apply for both programs.
“Weatherization has a couple different programs, too,” she said. “They have a new partnership with Spire, so anyone that has natural gas and is living in a home where their heating unit or natural gas water heater is over 20 years old, they would have an opportunity to get that replaced with no cost to the renter or homeowner.”
Joplin resident Dorothy Vermillion uses different programs from Economic Security to assist with her financial complications.
“Economic Security has been very good to me with helping me pay bills,” she said.
Vermillion thinks a lot of people who are struggling with paying their electric bills right now aren’t aware that Economic Security provides resources that may be available to them.
“Especially disabled people, they don’t realize there is extra help for us,” she said.
Residents of Southwest Missouri can apply in person at one of the Economic Security Corporation offices in Joplin, Neosho, Anderson or Lamar. Applications also can be completed online at escswa.org. The deadline is Sept. 30.
