NEOSHO, Mo. — The population of the Crowder College campus in Neosho grew by 1,700 students Thursday, but they were high school students on FFA teams visiting for the annual Aggie Day competition.
Cindy Brown, Crowder’s information officer, said the event has been a staple of the college for decades.
“This year, Crowder College will turn 60, and for the last 52 years we have been hosting the Aggie Day event for area high school FFA programs to bring their judging teams and compete in a total of 15 different agricultural related contests,” Brown said.
Contests include welding, judging meat and dairy cattle, judging cuts of meats, landscaping, and soil. Each contest allows the teams to practice for district competitions and advance to state.
Seventy-seven school districts sent students to the campus from up to four hours away so that their ag students could take part in the competitions that also serve as learning opportunities.
Jorge Zapata, Crowder agriculture division chair and instructor, said he understands the importance of agriculture in the everyday lives of these future consumers and producers.
Zapata is a fifth-generation cowboy, raised by immigrant parents who instilled the importance of agriculture, first on a ranch in Wyoming and then in Texas, where they continued to work cattle. Zapata studied agriculture at an ag school in Texas and then came to Missouri to teach.
“I can’t imagine how many actual students we have impacted the last 52 years through this event,” Zapata said. “Tens of thousands at this point.
“This is the largest practice contest event in the state of Missouri, and it takes weeks and months to plan. Other schools and some colleges have similar events, but Crowder’s is the biggest.”
The event is completed from start to finish with only six staff, and an army of current Crowder ag students and volunteers who plan, coordinate, set up, monitor tests, pack lunch sacks and assist scoring the tests.
“The impact that those staff members have and the time that they invest is a labor of love,” Zapata said. “It is a way to get students on our campus that may have never come here. For us, our mission and our vocation collide here.”
Wyatt Durman, a junior at Jasper High School, has been with the school’s FFA program for three years and had just finished his section in the meat judging.
Although he doesn’t live on a large farm, he said they do raise a few cattle.
“We have three Black Angus steers right now, but we usually have more,” Durman said. “They are pretty easy to raise.”
As part of the meat grading team for his school, Durman said: “It can be pretty easy, but the yield grading can be kind of hard. Yield grading is when you have meat on a grid and you have to see how much meat is on ribeye steaks.
“A bad cut of meat will have lots of fat and not much marbling,” he said. “Marbling is thin lines of fat running through the red meat. Marbling is what makes the meat taste good.”
Judging involves 40 cuts of meat with varying qualities to consider.
When asked if he planned to go into an ag field out of high school, Durman responded, “Probably not.”
“It’s fun to get to go on these kinds of trips, and honestly, it is good information to know,” he added.
“Not all these kids here today are going to be ag majors, or farmers and ranchers,” Zapata said, “but they are going to be business leaders, community members, city council folks. and they’re going to be the teachers, the lawyers and the production workers. That’s why we do what we do.”
The event is classified as a career development event with a goal of teaching critical thinking skills that are important for adulthood where making decisions, defending those decisions and explaining those decisions are part of everyday life.
He also discussed career opportunities.
“You put ag in front of any profession, and it exists; ag economics, ag law, ag biotechnology, ag business and ag marketing,” he said. “The options are limitless.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.