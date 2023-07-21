The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will be presented with an agreement with the city of Joplin to proceed with construction of a crosswalk north of Joplin High School across 20th Street.
District officials said in documentation provided to the board that the crossing of JHS students across 20th Street has been "a safety concern for some time."
Dan Johnson, the city's public works director, told the Joplin City Council last fall that city staff, during a traffic study, had observed 50 or more students at a time trying to cross the five-lane corridor from the northwest corner of the high school. The corridor has two east- and westbound lanes and a center turn lane, with a wide sidewalk that connects to 20th Street.
In response to a question from a council member, Johnson said students cross 20th Street there because some parents choose to pick up their children in the Sunny Jim Park parking lot rather than at the drive-thru pickup point on the high school property.
There are currently no markings or traffic controls in that area.
District officials said both the school district and the city have agreed that the best solution is a lighted crosswalk with a safety island at the natural crossing area of the performing arts center driveway across to Sunny Jim Park.
Johnson said Friday that the final design is for a crosswalk with a concrete refuge island in the middle. The crosswalk will have rectangular rapid flashing beacons installed, similar to the crossing at 20th Street and Murphy Boulevard.
School board members on Tuesday will consider a memorandum of understanding with the city that would divide the cost of the project between the two parties, with each paying $19,252.42. The school district's half would be paid through the 2023-24 capital outlay budget.
According to the agreement, the city of Joplin would hold the contract for the project and oversee the crosswalk's installation.
Johnson said the concrete work would be done first, followed by signs and striping. The flashing beacons would be installed last.
In other business Tuesday, the board will consider:
• Approval of a new music course for JHS students.
• Approval of a professional development plan in the area of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
• An upgrade to the alarm system for buildings, grounds and transportation facilities. District officials said the upgrade is necessary because three break-ins and thefts from buildings, grounds and transportation facilities in the past four months have resulted in approximately $20,000 of losses and damage.
• An increase to school lunch prices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.