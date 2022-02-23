ATLANTA — Hoping his story will never be forgotten, Georgia civil rights leaders and lawmakers have named Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day.
Arbery’s death two years ago to the date sparked reform to Georgia laws and continued advocacy for racial equality, and he will be officially remembered each year on that date.
Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased down and killed by three white men who claimed they suspected him of having committed a crime.
On Wednesday, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, stood inside the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta to accept the resolution proclaiming her son’s namesake day.
The presentation comes just a day after the three men were convicted in a federal hate crimes trial where they were found guilty of killing Arbery because he was Black. They were also convicted of his murder during a state trial in November.
“Mr. Arbery was a known athlete prior to the senseless loss of his life because of the color of his skin,” read Rep. Sandra Scott, the resolution’s sponsor. “Mr. Arbery will long be remembered for his love of family and community.”
The resolution highlights that Arbery’s death led to Georgia lawmakers’ decision to repeal the state’s citizen’s arrest laws, written in the 1800s, last year.
The law now prohibits bystanders from detaining anyone and from using deadly force. However, owners of retail and food service establishments are the only non-law enforcement personnel allowed to make citizen’s arrests if there is suspicion of theft. Each state still has some form of citizen’s arrest laws that vary by state.
A new hate crimes bill, signed into law in June 2020, imposes additional criminal sentencing guidelines on anyone who commits a hate crime intentionally based on race, sex, sexual orientation, color, religion, national origin, mental disability or physical disability. The new law also requires law enforcement officers to document it as a hate crime for data collection and statewide and national reports.
“Laws changing is just the beginning,” CooperJones said Wednesday. “Next we must change the minds and perception of Black men in this country. My son was killed because someone else’s perception of Black men, my Black son.”
Cooper-Jones spoke about the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, founded last year to raise awareness and advocate for mental wellness of Black boys.
“We believe in helping to create opportunities for young Black men to further their education, to start a business, to simply build a life … something Ahmaud did not have a chance to do,” Cooper- Jones said.
The foundation plans to provide six $3,000 college scholarships to seniors of Arbery’s alma mater, Brunswick High School, this year.
“As we all know, nothing will bring my son back, but I know that God wants us to (repurpose) the pain into service to make life better for other young men like Ahmaud,” Cooper-Jones said. “It is my honor to serve others in this way, in recognition of my son’s life. Let us always remember Ahmaud Arbery.”
Several events are planned throughout Georgia in memory of Arbery. As part of the annual Ahmaud Arbery Day, the community is encouraged to “Run with Maud” 2.23 miles in advocating for racial equality, using the hashtag #IStillRunWithMaud.
