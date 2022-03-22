Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area has begun administration of a program to make assistance with water payments available to low- and moderate-income families in Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barton counties.
The new program, the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, will help families and individuals obtain or retain their water and sewer services with a one-time payment of up to $750. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division.
"Because water is important to daily living, we must drink 32 ounces a day, use water to wash our vegetables, boil water to cook; water is used to keep our bodies clean and water is used in sanitation that connects to sewer or septic line," ESC officials said in a release announcing the program. "As the costs for these services climb, we have not been able to offer any of these services, with the exception of the Missouri American Water Co.’s program. Now we can offer this safe and healthy measure to any of our eligible citizens."
Households must meet income eligibility criteria; a household of four must earn no more than $4,252 monthly or $51,021 annually. Call 417-781-0352, ext. 515, or go to escswa.org for more information.
Applications no longer have to be printed and can instead be completed using any tablet or computer device at escswa.org. Paper applications also can be obtained through the mail. Submit applications online, drop off a paper copy at ESC's central office at 302 S. Joplin Ave. in Joplin, or mail applications to Economic Security Corporation, Attn: Water Assistance, P.O. Box 207, Joplin, MO 64802.
Missouri American Water Co. officials this week also encouraged eligible customers to apply for assistance through the program.
“We understand that while a water bill is usually the lowest utility bill, it’s not the only bill that needs to be paid and there are families who may need assistance,” said Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland in a statement. “We encourage our customers to utilize the assistance funds made available by the federal government through LIHWAP, our funds through the H2O Help to Others Program, and installment plans and budget billing to help keep water flowing.”
