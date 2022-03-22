Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.