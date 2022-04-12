Bidding to provide commercial airline service at the Joplin Regional Airport has been extended by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide more time for proposals.
A new deadline has been set for May 11 to receive bids, according to the airport manager, Steve Stockam. The DOT had previously sought proposals by April 11, but issued the extension on Friday, he said.
A document in the DOT online filings regarding the extension notes that the department has received numerous requests to extend the deadline, although it does not say who made the requests.
Joplin's airline service is provided by SkyWest, operated by United Airlines, under a federal subsidy program called Essential Air Service. The airline provides subsidized service to 29 cities,including Joplin, and last month notified the DOT that it intends to end flights for all those cities because of a pilot shortage.
The pilot shortage has been affecting airlines for several years and has grown more severe as the workforce ages and there are fewer pilots in the military who move into the private industry. Also, the high costs to train as a pilot hamper availability, according to industry publications.
"As it sets right now, nothing will change with the service in the near future as the order requires United Airlines to stay" in Joplin, Stockam said in answer to a Globe question about the status of the bids.
"Given the timelines that the DOT operates on I would not suspect there will be any changes until late summer or early fall," Stockam said, as a result of the extension.
SkyWest won the Joplin service in 2020 with a subsidy request of $1.2 million for the first year, $795,943 the second year, and $498,452 the third.
If a proposal is submitted and accepted, the new airline must be ready to begin service within 60 to 90 days. The proposals can include prices with or without a subsidy, and airlines may submit more than one proposal. Offers must detail the airline’s costs to provide the service for the DOT to consider the bid.
In the meantime, SkyWest is to continue to provide 12 round trips a week to Denver and Chicago under the federal order.
SkyWest started after American Airlines pulled out amid financial difficulties after about nine years in Joplin.
SkyWest produced the largest ever passenger counts at the Joplin airport, up to 7,040 a month until the COVID-19 pandemic cooled travel and pushed those numbers down to about 6,000.
