Changes are coming to the Joplin Regional Airport.
SkyWest Airlines notified the U.S. Department of Transportation that it intends to terminate United Express service at Joplin and 28 other communities, the city of Joplin announced earlier today.
The airline said a shortage of pilots is to blame. SkyWest lacks the pilots needed to meet demand and is reducing flying across its network, it said.
Over the course of the weekend, you'll also find in your Joplin Globe:
- A story about high gas prices, and what we might be able to expect.
- A Q&A with the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland in honor of the Girl Scouts' 110th birthday.
- A roundup of how your U.S. senators and representatives voted this week on a number of issues.
Thanks for reading. Enjoy the snow, and let's hope that springlike weather resumes soon.
