"Flying In and Out of Joplin: A History of Joplin Airlines" will be presented by the Freedom of Flight Museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday in the commercial main terminal of the Joplin Regional Airport.
Attendees will learn about Joplin's numerous airline carriers and how they contributed to area transportation options and economies using printed and video media. They also can pose for a photo in front of the podium Sen. John F. Kennedy used as he made a 1960 campaign speech at the Joplin terminal, and explore other stories of historic aircraft and their pilots gracing Joplin’s skies.
Tour guides will be available. Admission is free and open to the public.
Self-guided tours will be possible through the end of the month.
