SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday identified a person of interest in the homicide of a woman whose body was discovered Wednesday night at her home in Sarcoxie.
Justin Chase Stevens, 34, of Cullman, Alabama, is being sought for questioning in the death of Becci D. Sanders, 46. Authorities said Stevens has an active theft warrant against him, but that no charges have been filed in the homicide as yet. Stevens is at large, and authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Stevens, according to the sheriff’s department, arrived Jan. 1 in the Sarcoxie area after the car in which he and his sister were traveling on Interstate 44 was involved in a crash near mile marker 33. They got a ride to the area of the Sarcoxie Kum & Go, where he reportedly ran off into nearby woods.
Sanders was found dead a couple of blocks away from the store in her home at 2755 High St. Her husband found her body and called for emergency medical help shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday that the victim’s 2015 Subaru Legacy may have been on the parking lot of the Kum & Go convenience store at 2577 High St. in Sarcoxie on Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the victim’s missing car is gray and bears Missouri license plate VB1Y0E.
Investigators have not released any information about how the victim died. The sheriff’s office said Thursday that an autopsy was being scheduled for Friday. Capt. Derek Walrod of the sheriff’s office declined Friday afternoon to discuss whether an autopsy had been performed.
Authorities are asking that anyone who has an potential information about the case to contact the Jasper County sheriff’s office at 417-359-9100.
