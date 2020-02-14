ORONOGO, Mo. — Two little girls who died last week in a fire at their Alba home made big impressions on those who knew them.
Several hundred people gathered Friday at Christ's Church in Oronogo to celebrate the lives of Kynzee Norris, 8, and Laynee Norris, 6. Smoke inhalation was the cause of their deaths in the fire on County Lane 196, said Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel. The blaze was reported at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
The girls' parents, a sibling and a grandfather escaped the blaze, said Derek Walrod of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
A state fire investigator who was called to examine the scene has listed the cause of the blaze as undetermined for now, saying the cause could not be pinpointed because of the extensive damage it caused. A final report has not been issued yet, said Mike O'Connell, communications director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Youth pastor Lew Poe of Wildwood Baptist Church, one of the churches attended by the girls, read statements about the girls written by family members, including a lesson learned too young by a sibling.
"Be thankful for what you have because when you lose someone, you realize how much you really care," wrote Storee Norris of the loss of her two sisters.
A member of Alba Christian Church spoke about the girls, whom she got to know at Vacation Bible School.
"They were beautiful young ladies who had smiles that came from the inside out," she said through tears and a breaking voice. "Kynzee's smile was always such a bright, sunny smile, and she always had a hug for you. Laynee was a little more shy, and she would smile and hug you after her sisters."
"Our hearts go out to you," she told the girls' family.
Poe told the family the tragedy cannot be explained.
"I'm a parent and I'm a pastor, and I don't know I have an answer for you on why this happened," he said. "I don't have eloquent words to sit here and tell you that I can speak some magical words and everything will go away. But I can tell you this: I do know the person who does, and his name is Jesus," Poe said.
Kynzee was a third grader at Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Webb City. Laynee attended Bess Truman Kindergarten there.
Poe, standing at a lectern next to a heart-shaped wreath of pink flowers and a large photograph of the girls, read comments from some of their teachers, which he said showed a theme that the girls were friendly and loving, always offering hugs.
"Laynee almost always had a smile on her face," one teacher said. "She loved to give hugs and tell (her teacher) how she loved her. She was a friend to everyone in class."
Another said "she gave the strongest hugs of a little girl her size."
One of Kynzee's teachers described the third grader as a dedicated student and a classroom helper.
"Learning and schoolwork were obviously a priority for her," the teacher said. "But not higher than loving her peers and her teachers."
After the service, children gathered on the parking lot, where they set pastel pink, blue, purple and green balloons adrift in memory of the girls.
