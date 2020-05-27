Editor's note: The Joplin Globe will spotlight students on its 2020 All-Area Academic Excellence Team weekdays through June 5.
Audrey Garoutte
• School: Carl Junction High School.
• Planned career field: Medical.
• Long-range goals: I have goals to go to college, study abroad, become fluent in Spanish, attend grad school, and have a successful career and a family of my own.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Always value academic integrity over grades, avoid procrastinating as much as possible, and find activities outside of the school day that they are passionate about.
• Parents: Michael and Susan Garoutte.
• Inspiring educator: Upon entering high school, learning Spanish was not a goal of mine. I took Spanish I and II to meet requirements for honors and almost stopped there, but at the last minute I transferred into Spanish III, and I am so glad that I did.
Ms. Erin Douglas, my Spanish III and IV teacher, makes learning fun. I spend school days looking forward to Spanish, knowing that each class will be engaging. Ms. Douglas’ passion for teaching and Spanish are evident every day. Through her enthusiasm, I have found my own appreciation of the Spanish language and culture.
One of my concrete plans for college is to major in Spanish. I can confidently say that if I had not had Ms. Douglas as a teacher, my Spanish instruction never would have continued past high school. Because of her, I have goals to become fluent in Spanish and study abroad in a Spanish-speaking country while in college. Because of her, I know a part of what the future holds. Ms. Douglas is a testament to the influence a teacher can have in shaping students’ lives, and I will be forever grateful to her for the role she has played in shaping mine.
Hayden Higgins
• School: Joplin High School.
• Planned career field: Engineering.
• Long-range goals: I want to graduate college debt-free and eventually have a job I enjoy working, either in engineering or economics.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Relax a little bit across the board. I stressed over the smallest things during my first two and a half years that ultimately didn’t affect me. The truth is that straight A’s are pretty much attainable for anyone willing to finish every assignment and focus on retaining what you learn through those assignments.
• Parents: Kurt and JoAnn Higgins.
• Inspiring educator: One teacher who challenged me to excel at Joplin High School was Mr. Brendan Cooney in my junior year. Mr. Cooney taught AP Language and Composition, but more importantly he prioritized active dialogue between all of us students several times a week over traditional lectures. I won’t say that the class had the most challenging coursework, but when I think back to my previous three years of school, it’s one of the only classes I remember much about.
We talked a lot about contentious issues in school systems, current events and the books/articles we were reading, and everyone was given a chance to give their input. For whatever reason, Mr. Cooney had a way of leveling with all of us that made his class much more conducive to group discussion than any other class I’ve been a part of. For this reason, I’d choose Mr. Cooney as the teacher who challenged me to excel as a student, given the chance to pick one.
Katie Poage
• School: Carl Junction High School.
• Planned career field: Science or education.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goals include going to college, becoming a science teacher and starting a family of my own — but there is so much more to them than just that. In college, I want to figure out who I am (I’ve heard that happens there) and make friendships that can last a lifetime. I also plan on being much more involved than I was in high school.
When it comes to my career, I want to find one that makes me happy. Whether I decide to stick with teaching or go off on an entirely different path, I want to make sure I’m doing it because it fulfills my want to help others and stay happy, and not because of a paycheck. I have always been a huge people person, so keeping that need satisfied in my life is important to me.
Currently, my family members make up the majority of the people who mean the most to me, so I am very excited to start my own family down the line. Overall, I want to keep learning and serving others because those things bring me the most satisfaction out of life.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Challenge themselves. Quite often, the work seems boring to students, although the teachers always have a reason for it, so trying to find a way to make the work seem interesting will help keep you motivated. ... However, academic success isn’t the only thing you should be focused on in high school. Go to the football games, cheer on the players even if you never talk to them, because by your senior year, no matter how involved you get, you’ll always wish you had done more.
• Parents: David and Mary Poage.
• Inspiring educator: “OK, Kat-Thief.” When it comes to the first conversation you have with your soon-to-be favorite teacher, those are not the words that pop into most people’s minds, but Mr. Ryan Adamson has kept me on my toes since day one. From silly nicknames to serious life advice, I have spent a lot of time sitting at his desk talking with him and becoming the person I am today. He has pushed me to try harder in all that I do, especially in the classes that I said were “too hard” or “did not understand” because he knew my potential.
From the first day I had him in class sophomore year, he challenged me to be the best. Not only the best in the classroom, but the best version of myself, too. Mr. Adamson is one of the most genuine, hardworking and inspiring people that I have ever met, and even though he was only my actual teacher for one year, I am still learning from him to this day. He made school much more than a concrete building; he played a pivotal role in transforming it into a community that made me eager to show up, in more ways than one.
