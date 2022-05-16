Ty Douglas
• Parents: Joe and Jean Douglas.
• School: Diamond High School.
• Planned career field: Business/accounting.
• Long-range goals: I would like to start a business. After having success, I would then like to switch into a career of politics.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Teachers are people. Give them respect, and they will give it back. They are overworked and underpaid. They want you to succeed.
Secondly, put in the effort now so you don't later. I will graduate with 21 college credits, which means I almost have a full year done. This means less money that I will have to take out.
Third, I suggest you get a life. Don't wall yourself off just to focus on one thing. Have fun. Meet, date and make friends with people.
• Inspiring educator: I once listened to a podcast where a man described why gifted kids are special needs kids. He explained it like this: Gifted kids burn out not because they can't learn the material but because they are bored.
I had a teacher that had a deep impact on me. Her name was Mrs. Augustine. She was the gifted teacher for K-4 grades at Neosho. I was selected in kindergarten. I spent half a day per week with her for five years.
Mrs. Augustine embodied what it meant to be a good teacher. She cared for us like we were her own. She did not just teach just advanced material, she taught it in ways that made it fun and challenging. She, in more ways than I could think of, set in motion a student that strived to be the best.
She understood what it was like to be gifted, and the unique ability of each one of us. I was a whiz with math and science, but I lacked creativity. Instead of focusing on my strengths, she pushed me to be creative. I wish I had more words to sing Mrs. Augustine's praises, but I do not.
Sadie Brock
• Parents: Dr. and Mrs. J. Matthew and Holly Brock.
• School: Carthage High School.
• Planned career field: Marriage and family therapy.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goals include obtaining a doctoral degree to practice MFT (marriage and family therapy) and possibly starting my own private practice. I also hope to become fluent in Spanish and French.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Make every effort to understand your coursework and don't hesitate to ask for help. Where there is a will, there is a way. It's never too late to start putting in effort ... until it is. Value every moment and remember that you are working toward a bright future.
• Inspiring educator: Many educators have inspired me over the years, but one of the most memorable is Kathleen Swift. Mrs. Swift was my RISE teacher for freshman year. She was the first teacher who educated us, as gifted students, about the specific ways our brains operate. This knowledge has had an enormous effect on my understanding of myself and those around me.
Mrs. Swift also displayed patience, kindness and love every class period. I will always remember her class as the highlight of my freshman year and one of my favorite parts of my public school experience.
Nathan Stice
• Parents: Doug and Lisa Stice.
• School: Columbus (Kansas) Unified High School.
• Planned career field: Finance.
• Long-range goals: I plan to graduate from Pittsburg State with my MBA and pursue a job working in corporate finance.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: There is something to learn from every class. Look for ways to improve yourself and the people around you. Don't be afraid to ask questions and push to learn the process and not the answer.
• Inspiring educator: The educator that inspired me the most is Luke Henke. He has taught me so much more than was required. Our calculus class often talks about college and other things we will use after high school.
He is invested in our education and pushes his students to succeed in everything they do. He is willing to talk about anything as long as you are willing to have a civil conversation. Lastly, I would like to thank him for everything he has done for me and CUHS.
Jeffrey Horinek
• Parents: Heath and Tara Horinek.
• School: McAuley Catholic High School.
• Planned career field: Either polymer chemist or plastics engineer.
• Long-range goals: Get a master's in polymer chemistry and plastics.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: To work hard at every class, and if you need help, ask. Asking for help makes work easier, as you'll know how to do the work properly.
• Inspiring educator: The teacher that has inspired me the most throughout my academic career is my math teacher, Ms. Stancell. Up until my sophomore year, I didn't know what I wanted to do with my life. I had looked at several career fields that I might have liked, but nothing stuck.
Then I met Ms. Stancell. Being in her class that year, I felt a change in my life. I began to realize that I had the potential to pursue STEM. I also realized how I was capable of more than I thought.
Using her teachings in high school, I was able to work hard and get accepted into the Honors College at Pitt State. This fall, I will begin working toward my degrees in plastics engineering and polymer chemistry. Ms. Stancell has impacted me like no other just because of her showing me how much I'm really capable of accomplishing.
