Elaine Moran
• School: McAuley Catholic High School.
• Planned career field: Undecided.
• Long-range goals: I cannot possibly say exactly where I see myself in 10 years, but a vague overview is that I hope to have finished school and started in a career that I am passionate about. My goal is to enjoy my job and feel that I am making a difference in my community.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Academic success doesn’t have to include trying to outsmart other classmates, but instead it can come from working together on projects, helping each other understand material and push each other to do better. I would tell high school freshmen that want to succeed to learn to work with others to understand material before just going for the good grades. Now, in the end of my high school experience, I realize how many people helped me in my studies and pushed me to absorb as much information as I could: my classmates, teachers, counselors and parents. I didn’t reach all my success alone.
• Parents: Matthew and Annette Moran.
• Inspiring educator: As I reflect on my academic success, one class stands out to me: my junior high science classes. Science was never my favorite subject before junior high, but this class was different because the teacher was passionate about science and patient with her students. Mrs. Shannon Bickford required her students to take notes every day, make notecards for every test, and conduct and present an experiment for the science fair every year.
Her class was rigorous but fun, advanced but understandable through Mrs. Bickford’s way of teaching. The study skills she taught me were ones I continued to utilize throughout high school. In addition to that, I was truly challenged in her class and trained to expect complex information every day. This all prepared me for high school and putting in the effort to succeed.
On top of teaching science classes at St. Peter’s Middle School, Mrs. Bickford was the Quiz Bowl coach and a vice principal. She took on many roles in the school, earning everyone’s respect in the school and making her an even bigger motivator and role model in my academic life. I definitely have her to thank for instilling a drive in me to be the best in my academic career.
Travis Levens
• School: Webb City High School.
• Planned career field: Computers or technology.
• Long-range goals: My current goal is to graduate from college with a degree in computer science. Then I will get a secure, well-paying job in the computer science and technology industry, attaining leadership positions and performing in an outstanding way. I’d like to start a family as well, and I’d also like to get involved in local politics, perhaps through the school board, city council or party committee.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Well, the most important thing to remember is that you must always give your best effort. Don’t give your “good enough” effort. Give your actual, legitimate best effort. If you do that, you will always get the best grade you could have possibly gotten.
Another thing to remember, which goes along with giving your all, is this: It is much easier to keep an A than it is to get one back, so you should be on top of all your work as much as possible. If you run out of motivation, spend some time outside, work out, do something that makes you feel good and relieves stress. Once you’re done, dedicate yourself to whatever assignment you have to do. Make that your motivation.
• Parents: Ty and Johnette Levens.
• Inspiring educator: The teacher who challenged me most is Mrs. Cindy Dagnan, my AP United States history teacher. From the moment we walked into her classroom, she was supportive and caring while also doing a good job teaching us all the material we needed for the class. Crunching 500 years of history into just two semesters is no small feat. However, through it all, through the boring and exciting, she kept us moving with helpful hints, funny jokes and an energetic, passionate atmosphere.
Mrs. Dagnan went above and beyond when it came to teaching us, bringing us sweets to keep our spirits up and trying her best to help with every era we covered. She even stayed after school as I made up a test, time she could’ve spent elsewhere. At the end of the year, after the AP test, she took us on a great field trip to a museum in Branson before hitting up Silver Dollar City.
With all of this, she kept me motivated and excited for each lesson, despite the heavy workload. I greatly appreciate her efforts, and I’m also very thankful for her great teaching, which helped me earn a 5 on the AP test.
Preston Johnson
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Education.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goals are to earn a doctorate, become a successful mathematics professor, become fluent in multiple languages and live a fulfilling life of at least 100 years.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I advise freshmen to challenge themselves and set their expectations for themselves high. I also advise freshmen to adopt a mentality that they can do anything to which they put their minds. Never give up, no matter how daunting a task may seem.
• Parents: Mark and Kelly Johnson.
• Inspiring educator: Fang Martin, also known as Martin lao shi, is my Chinese language teacher, and she has been the most important teacher in my academic journey. Throughout my four years in her class, she has challenged me and led me to excel in a language I never dreamed of learning.
Every day, she immerses her students in the Chinese language by leading classroom discussions in Chinese and teaching new vocabulary and grammar. This immersive teaching style ensures that students learn the Chinese language long term rather than memorize words for a test and then forget them the next day. Also, she excels at making learning the Chinese language enjoyable. For example, she frequently gives students four pictures and asks us to use those pictures to type a story in Chinese characters.
She has also assigned students to create short, humorous videos in Chinese. Moreover, her students participate in a local Chinese speech contest where students give speeches on subjects ranging from their life goals to their favorite memories. Finally, she gives unconditional encouragement to her students. She never lets students give up, and she always pushes students to apply 100% effort, which is what has made her my most important teacher.
