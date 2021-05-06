ELEASE McFALL
• School: Webb City High School.
• Planned career field: Modern languages/linguistics.
• Long-range goals: I have many long-range goals that would fit the general formula for what society considers necessary for success, but they all have my own personal twist on them. Things such as possessing a degree in linguistics, possessing a license to teach dance, traveling the world and being able to speak the local language of each country I spend time in.
While I wish for success in life, with some normal signs of said success such as a family, a stable bank account and a house, my personal goals seem to stray the path a bit. My true life goal is to become a polyglot and to have enough money that I can live comfortably and then use the rest to make donations and assist those around me.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: The best advice I can give to incoming freshmen is to befriend their teachers. Students often complain that their teachers hate them, or are awful teachers who don't know what they're talking about. This is rarely true, and if you think a teacher hates you, then you have most likely not given them a reason to like you.
If you are respectful to your teachers and attempt to do your work, then they will be your greatest ally. They will be willing to help you and give you all the assistance you require. And when you make a mistake, which is bound to happen as we are all human, they will be willing to show you leniency. Be respectful, and befriend your teachers. This is the best advice I can offer.
• Parents: Mike and Juliann McFall.
• Inspiring educator: There are many teachers who have pushed me to succeed and supported me wonderfully. However, one who stands above them all would be Mrs. Stacy Stockton. She teaches our gifted program and also assists with the Honor Diploma Program, Missouri Fine Arts Academy/Scholars Academy and many more opportunities. She serves as both a counselor and a teacher.
She is a constant supporter who will regularly check in on the mental and emotional well-being of her students while offering consistent words of affirmation to ensure that we know how proud of us she is. If I had a problem with a class, a problem in my personal life, needed a proofreader or needed a letter of recommendation, I could always go to her with anything I need and know that she will assist me on all ends of the spectrum.
She sends me constant reminders about due dates and new opportunities, and she will nag me to the ends of the Earth if I am not living up to my full potential. I recommend her not just because she has helped me, but because she does this for all the students she comes into contact with.
JEFFREY SCHREMMER
• School: St. Mary's Colgan High School.
• Planned career field: Mathematics.
• Long-range goals: I have not yet decided exactly what career path I wish to take; however, I am extremely interested in both mathematics and political science. I am fairly certain that my life path will lead me into one of those two fields. I wish to hold elected office someday. I have also given thought to becoming an actuary or entering into management.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Although much of my academic success can be attributed to outstanding teachers and a supportive family, I can offer some advice to high school freshmen about what it takes to succeed. My advice is to find a reason to excel and then do it. Whether your reason is to make your parents proud or to outperform a sibling or to simply strive to be the best student you can possibly be, find your motivation to succeed and then use it to drive you toward excellence.
• Parents: Joe and Chris Schremmer.
• Inspiring educator: St. Mary's Colgan High School offers me many opportunities to excel, especially academically. Many of these opportunities arise from the outstanding teachers who go above and beyond to create an environment of intellectual curiosity and enthusiasm.
There is one particular teacher who stands out to me as an educator who has challenged me to excel academically. This teacher is Mrs. Audrey Dickey. Mrs. Dickey constantly encourages me to be a better student and a better person. Her classroom is a dynamic learning environment that embraces the principles of knowledge, growth and creativity. I have learned many things about grammar, literature and research from Mrs. Dickey, but I have also gained critical thinking and close reading skills.
I have never doubted that Mrs. Dickey truly and deeply cares about each and every one of her students, and she expresses this through her extreme dedication and self-sacrifice to make her English class the best it can possibly be. I am incredibly grateful for the outstanding teachers at St. Mary's Colgan High School, especially Mrs. Dickey, who work extremely hard to create the best academic environment possible for me and my classmates to excel.
