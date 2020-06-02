Editor's note: The Joplin Globe will spotlight students on its 2020 All-Area Academic Excellence Team through Friday.
Emily Thornton
• School: McDonald County High School.
• Planned career field: Business.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goals include establishing a comfortable foundation in my career, getting married and raising children to be successful in the same way that I hope to be. Among all of this, my main goal is to make God the first priority of my life. I have been raised in a family where God is No. 1 and family No. 2 and have seen examples of great success that I hope to have in my future as well.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: As a senior in high school, I would advise a freshman to be active in school activities, but also be willing to make necessary sacrifices when the time is needed. It is easy to be overwhelmed with schoolwork when you push yourself to be the best you can be, but learning to combat that adversity will only allow you to reap greater success in high school as well as after you graduate. It takes a lot of willpower and responsiveness to teachers in order to reach your highest level, so therefore be attentive to your educators and take their advice with seriousness.
• Parents: Michael and Angela Thornton.
• Inspiring educator: I was a timid, sassy third grader, but my first male teacher, Mr. Mark Elliott, forced himself to bring out success in me beyond the rest of the class. Mr. Elliott valued my academic worth as I grew and took advantage of every challenge he could throw at my feet. His investment in my education proved him to be devoted in areas where he saw potential, persistent in only accepting work far beyond average, and supportive every step of the way. I gained a great amount of confidence in knowing that my teacher cared and knew I was capable of being better than average.
As time progressed, he was eager to see confidence and success reflected in my character and academics. Mr. Elliott as my coach also continued to put forth an extreme amount of dedication in making me better as a student and an athlete. His selfless act of making my success a priority set a foundation that has led me here today. Mr. Elliott deserves a great amount of credit for who I am today, as he gave me unending encouragement and opened doors I never expected to walk through.
Bella Scutti
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Undecided.
• Long-range goals: I recently did a week of job shadowing in the communications department in admissions at the University of Arkansas. Since I was already considering a communications degree, I found that working in public relations or marketing for a college could be a rewarding career path. I do know that I love writing and look forward to narrowing down career choices when I get to college.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: One of the key factors to academic success is good time management. It is important to prioritize schoolwork, but make sure you take breaks when needed to relieve stress. Procrastination can lead to anxiety; therefore, it is important to give yourself plenty of time to complete assignments. Creating a schedule and using a planner can be useful tools. It is important to work hard, but also provide time to relax.
• Parents: Adam and Bethany Scutti.
• Inspiring educator: AP Calculus AB is an extremely challenging course. My teacher, Mrs. Paula Bohm, pushed me, yet helped me so much throughout this course. From the beginning of calculus, I struggled. Prior to this course, I had always excelled in math, but calculus was very difficult for me. Mrs. Bohm was always available for tutorial to help with homework, practice for upcoming tests or even provide extra work to help me prepare for assessments and the AP test. She helped me beyond the classroom by always sticking around after tutorial to chat.
She pushed me to do my best in her class, but was always there to help when I did not succeed. As a new teacher to both our school and AP classes, Mrs. Bohm did all the research she could to figure out how to best teach the AP curriculum. Without all the resources she provided and her willingness to help, I do not think I would have passed the AP exam. I am grateful for how hard Mrs. Bohm inspired me to work but also the bond we created. Although I do not have her in class this year, I still stop by her classroom to talk.
Jenna Frisbie
• School: Oswego (Kansas) High School.
• Planned career field: Medical.
• Long-range goals: In the future, I plan to become a physician, preferably in anesthesia. All I know is medicine, and it has been my driving force since. Becoming a physician will not only reach my long-term goal, but help me help others.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Success is not given, it is earned. Take your classes and assignments seriously, no matter how small. There is a reason for each moment in high school; value the simplicity of the now before you have to focus on the later. Each class is a steppingstone toward your future, so strive to become the very best version of yourself.
• Parents: Chauncey and Lisa Frisbie.
• Inspiring educator: As I entered the classroom on the first day of sophomore year, I found little significance in the four walls surrounding me. Within these walls, I met my teacher, my role model, but most importantly, my hero: Mrs. Cathy Campbell. She is the embodiment of character.
From the moment I met Mrs. Campbell, I knew she was passionate about literature, as was I. Through every essay, analysis and critical-thinking question, she challenged my knowledge. She gave me a plethora of novels to read. After each one we would sit and talk about the meaning of the words within the cover. I have never had a teacher take the time to sit and talk to me as an equal. My passion for literature grew, as did my respect for her, and I now not only wanted to succeed for myself but her as well. Mrs. Campbell taught me to be confident in my work and humble in my success, and I will forever be grateful for her part in my journey.
