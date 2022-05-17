Aiden Fleming
• Parents: Kyle and Lori Fleming.
• School: St. Mary's Colgan.
• Planned career field: Pediatric oncology.
• Long-range goals: Travel abroad, become fluent in Spanish, serve the immigrant and refugee community as a physician, start a STEM mentorship program for K-12 minority students.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Don't allow yourself to get caught up in all of the noise around you. Don't let others keep you from reaching your goals. Stay grounded, focus on yourself and prioritize your academics.
• Inspiring educator: An educator that has inspired me is Mr. Scott Cichon. He is the head cross country coach and assistant basketball and track coach. Throughout high school, I have counted on him as a mentor and support system in tough situations. Mr. Cichon's dedication, passion and support has impacted me greatly.
Laci Connelly
• Parents: Mary Ann Clark.
• School: Seneca High School.
• Planned career field: Nurse practitioner.
• Long-range goals: I will be attending Missouri State University for the fall 2022 semester. After graduation, I would like to work as a nurse practitioner in pediatrics, labor and delivery, or sports medicine. I plan to work at either Freeman or Mercy Hospital in Joplin.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: My advice for freshmen is to cut yourself some slack every now and then. High school is a busy time of planning for your future, but if you do not prioritize your mental health, you will get burned out and not like it. Join a sport, club or volunteer — find anything you have fun doing. It will help motivate you to stay on top of your work while enjoying coming to school.
• Inspiring educator: I am grateful for all of the teachers who have instructed me; every one of them as had a major impact on my success in school. However, the person who stands out to me the most is Terrie Asbill. Although she was never my assigned teacher, I had the pleasure of being in her gifted class from third to eighth grade.
She always pushed me to challenge myself in projects I did, and she always saw potential in me even when I would procrastinate or give up. For our National History Day competitions, she was always there to help me prepare for my performances or would stay after school to give me time to catch up on my work. She helped plant the idea in my head of going to college and finding a career that would make me happy.
Her patience with and passion for her students are the traits that I value most in educators. She never put a cap on my education. Instead, she pushed me to go farther and value the journey of learning rather than just doing the bare minimum. I believe that her influence on my young self still influences my academic success.
Madeline McCall
• Parents: Dinah and Leland McCall.
• School: McDonald County High School.
• Planned career field: Engineering.
• Long-range goals: I plan to attend Pitt State to play softball and participate in ROTC. After college, I plan to join the Army and get a job in the engineering field.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Some advice I would give to freshmen for academic success would be to not procrastinate and actually set a time to do work.
• Inspiring educator: An educator that has inspired me is my history teacher, Mr. Holz. He is a person that I can always count on to talk to. I know that he always has my best interest at heart, and he will always have my back. He has inspired me to do my best at everything that I do, and to not care what anyone else thinks about it. He has showed me that it is OK to make mistakes, and he will always be someone that I will remember.
Shrihari Nagarajan
• Parents: Nagarajan Ramudu and Padmavathi Mani.
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Medicine.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goals entail becoming a compassionate physician and passionate health equity advocate. As a future physician and advocate, I will strive to improve the lives of my future patients, families and communities.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would say that academic success is largely driven by one's willingness to learn and explore new things. Therefore, I would advise freshmen to actively learn and explore, especially in regards to finding your passion. Of course, once you find your passion, continue to learn, but more importantly, stay determined until you reach your goals.
• Inspiring educator: From pre-calculus to AP calculus BC, Mr. Sam Jack has been my upper school mathematics teacher for two years. As a teacher, Mr. Jack has encouraged me to become a better mathematician and student. From emphasizing the importance of understanding the concepts behind problems, rather than merely memorizing formulas, to expanding my view on the beauty of mathematics through our insightful conversations on topology and fractals, Mr. Jack has continually fueled my fascination for math.
Of course, Mr. Jack has influenced my peers and I far beyond furthering our mathematical capabilities. Always open to answering questions during class and covering difficult concepts after school, Mr. Jack physically and emotionally invests in each of his students. More so, from organizing virtual Dungeons & Dragons sessions with our pre-calculus class at the beginning of the pandemic to occasionally bringing cinnamon rolls and other pastries for his students during class, Mr. Jack's consideration for each and every one of his students truly sets him apart as an unparalleled and influential teacher.
All in all, even as I venture forward to the next stage of my academic career, I will forever be grateful for the time I have spent with Mr. Jack.
