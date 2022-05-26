Lee Goetzinger
• Parents: Cara and Greg Goetzinger.
• School: Carthage High School.
• Planned career field: Anthropology/archaeology.
• Long-range goals: I would like to become an archaeologist who focuses on linguistic discoveries, but I am open to other possibilities. I’d also like to eventually move to Europe.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Learn time management skills and find the best methods of studying for your own needs. Try to get yourself out of your comfort zone, and definitely get involved, whether that be in activities related to academics or not. Any extracurricular activity is beneficial to shift your focus in your day-to-day happenings and prevent stagnation.
• Inspiring educator: My mother is a teacher, and she has inspired me to persevere in my work. She has faced many difficulties in the path of her career, but she has met them admirably. She provides for my family, along with my father, and she helps others’ lives and development, especially since she works in early childhood teaching. She’s always been consistent in her endeavors; she teaches to help the next generation and genuinely cares about them, and I find that to be inspirational.
Kaushal Parimi
• Parents: Ravindranadh Parimi and Savitha Kumari Satyasi.
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Medicine.
• Long-range goals: Other than becoming a physician, I wish to do scientific research and hope to make a tangible impact in my local and global communities. Specifically, I would like to bioengineer microorganisms to tackle human illnesses such as cancer and antibiotic-resistant infections.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: As a student, you hear a lot of people saying that if you do well in school, then you will be admitted into a good college. Unfortunately, that’s not the case in today’s college admission process. Due to this, I advise any high schooler reading this to not be narrow-minded on just getting good grades; rather, I wish that you will explore your passions beyond school and be an active member of your society, all while maintaining good grades. Of course, only getting good grades will get you into a decent college, but I am assuming that you would like to get into a high-caliber research/liberal arts college or receive generous scholarships.
• Inspiring educator: Dr. Christopher Rupar, my AP physics and chemistry teacher, was by far one of the best teachers that I had. I know I sometimes annoy him when I keep asking him questions or request more practice problems after school, but Dr. Rupar not once hesitated to help me out. If I was ever confused, he would take the time, whether it be five minutes or two class periods, to fully explain the topic.
Beyond this, Dr. Rupar showed me that education revolves around applying knowledge in the world. Besides focusing on the curriculum, Dr. Rupar fosters our learning through hands-on lab experiments as well, which allow us to visualize the real-world problems that exist in our textbooks. Furthermore, during lectures, Dr. Rupar throws in many interesting science trivia questions or teaches concepts through short demos, which encourage us to further explore the topic. Throughout this process, I was inspired by Dr. Rupar to study for the passion and impact that I can bring with my applied knowledge.
As I strive for academic excellence and pursue scientific research, I will carry on this principle of passion that Dr. Rupar has shown throughout his years of teaching me.
Emily Imhof
• Parents: John and Sara Imhof.
• School: St. Mary’s Colgan.
• Planned career field: Undecided.
• Long-range goals: I plan to attend Pittsburg State University and earn a college degree. Then I will begin my career and work to make a positive impact in the world. I hope to get married and start a family. I also hope to maintain healthy finances, be debt free and save money for retirement.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would advise freshmen to stay organized and to practice good time management. Staying on top of one’s work and balancing one’s responsibilities reduces a lot of stress and allows one to get involved and have a productive and enjoyable time in high school. I would also emphasize the importance of prioritizing sleep, staying active and going outside often. These things can make a big difference in performance and mood.
• Inspiring educator: My English teacher, Mrs. Dickey, inspired, motivated and challenged me to excel academically. She is an intelligent, kind and loving educator who works hard to help each of her students realize his potential. I learned many valuable lessons in her class, which was one of the most involved and rigorous courses I have taken. She holds her students to high standards, but this has pushed me to strive for greatness and never be satisfied with mediocrity.
Mrs. Dickey is dedicated to offering her students an exceptional education and forming them into healthy, competent adults and lifelong learners. She helped me to continually improve myself. Mrs. Dickey challenged me to work hard, carefully manage my time and become a better reader, writer and communicator. She taught me to look deeper than just the surface level and to think and seek out knowledge. She also taught me the importance of attention to detail and the value of faith, happiness and purpose.
I enjoyed her class and am grateful for her positive impact. She made me a better, stronger and more well-rounded person. Her example inspires me to live a full life, to think critically and to make a difference in the world.
Baylor Dickinson
• Parents: Jason and Christina Dickinson.
• School: Webb City High School.
• Planned career field: Nuclear engineering.
• Long-range goals: Go to Missouri S&T, major in nuclear engineering and later earn a master’s degree.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Don’t put off your work.
• Inspiring educator: Mr. Randall Hayes teaches calculus and other upper-level math classes. He conducts himself in the right manner and is very knowledgeable. He communicates the class content very well, while mixing in his signature humor to ease the difficulty of his class. Mr. Hayes is both knowledgeable and relatable, which, added to his individual investment in his students, combines to make a very memorable and inspiring teacher.
Abigail Painter
• Parents: Micky and Mary Sue Painter.
• School: Pittsburg (Kansas) High School.
• Planned career field: Legal.
• Long-range goals: I will be attending NYU for my undergraduate studies. Following that, I plan to attend law school and preferably practice in New York or Washington, D.C.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Turn in every assignment. Most classes that are “difficult” only seem that way because there are a lot of assignments. If you complete everything, you will most likely end with a good grade. When you think about not doing something because it is hard, remember a 70% will affect your grade better than 0%.
• Inspiring educator: Going into junior year, my least favorite subject was social studies. Then I got to Ms. Giffin’s class. AP U.S. history was the first class I signed up for after being warned by numerous students to absolutely never do, so naturally I expected to be in for a year of hell, but on top of that, I decided it would be a genius move to stack AP government in my schedule as well instead of taking it senior year like normal. Needless to say, I was scared.
However, to my surprise, those classes turned out to be among my favorites throughout my high school career, and it was all because of my teacher.
She didn’t drill rules on us, but her expectations were written in stone, and students followed them because we didn’t want to let her down. Ms. Giffin taught me how to work hard as a way of life instead of just stumbling my way through a heavy workload in misery. In addition, the way she presented information about our government solidified my decision to go into law.
I will forever be grateful for the ways she inspired, challenged and motivated me to excel academically.
