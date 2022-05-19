Abhijith (AJ) Jenkins
• Parents: Dr. Xavier M. Jenkins and Mrs. Anitha Jenkins.
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Physician.
• Long-range goals: To raise awareness about cardiac health and sudden cardiac death in young athletes and improve screening for young athletes.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Embrace failure. Embrace challenges. Embrace obstacles. I think I spent too much time in my high school years swelling over a bad test grade, worrying about a paper due in two weeks or feeling overwhelmed about homework and extracurriculars.
Instead, you should embrace these. Embrace that bad test grade and look at how you can not only fix your mistakes but also improve your studying and learning habits. Don’t spend more time worrying about an assignment rather than actually doing it. Trust yourself that doing your best will work out. It’s OK to feel overwhelmed when you have a lot of homework and sports practices, but always be grateful you have these opportunities and acknowledge that you are improving yourself by pushing yourself.
The fear of failure is powerful. Once you’re able to overcome it, you won’t only find more academic success, you will always enjoy what you’re doing and be more grateful for it.
• Inspiring educator: For almost all of my life, I have excelled at the subject of math. Numbers, for some reason, tended to come naturally to me. I haven’t really had to study or practice for math homework and assessments until I took AP calculus AB.
Calculus was a true test of my mathematical and problem-solving ability. For the first time, I had to actively practice and prepare for math tests; however, this deepened my love for math. Part of the reason why was due to my teacher, Mrs. Paula Bohm. I would not have enjoyed calculus as much as I did if it was not for Mrs. Bohm.
She always explained the topic clearly, making sure that no one was left behind. If students weren’t understanding a concept, she would make sure to try to convey the concept in a way that student would understand. Her friendly and approachable nature was what set her apart.
She was not only a teacher you could go to for help academically, but you could always go to Mrs. Bohm to talk about anything. I also got to spend more time with Mrs. Bohm as student council president, as she was the student council sponsor. I felt that this truly strengthened our friendship. Mrs. Bohm has inspired me because I hope to employ the friendly nature that she possesses in my future career.
Lydia Chapman
• Parents: Kim and Jeff Stephens.
• School: Neosho High School.
• Planned career field: Children’s psychology.
• Long-range goals: I plan to attend Drury University to continue my athletic and academic careers. I will work straight into my master’s degree, and I hope to open my own private practice.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: There are many things I wish I would’ve known as a freshman. Most importantly, I would recommend never letting an opportunity pass you. If there is a tinge of you that wants to try something new, be it an organization or high-rigor class, don’t let unfamiliarity hold you back. As long as you have the willpower, nothing is unattainable, and there is a very likely chance that you are more capable than what you give yourself credit for. Working through scholarly difficulties shapes character, and it all contributes to helping you reach your full academic potential.
• Inspiring educator: An educator who inspired me goes all the way back to third grade. During this year, my father passed away unexpectedly, and there could not have been a more encouraging, bright soul to be my educator than Mrs. Ashleigh Hackett.
Losing a parent is hard at any age, and it was at this time that I needed the most guidance. Mrs. Hackett was compassionate and showed me that I was more than what I had been through. There were days that I would struggle with concepts, and she would never hesitate to sit back after others had gone to recess to help me patiently work through it.
She pushed creativity and freedom of expression on her students, and there is no doubt in my mind that any student that had her is deeply inspired by the impact she had on them. I have always been fascinated in understanding what the human mind entails, and I believe that Mrs. Hackett’s impression on me caused the aspiration in my heart to help young children in the same light that she helped me.
Tyler Howard
• Parents: Tom and Stephanie Howard.
• School: Carthage High School.
• Planned career field: Mechanical or petroleum engineering.
• Long-range goals: My long-term goal is to go to college at the University of Kansas and earn a degree in either mechanical or petroleum engineering, then start working at an engineering firm.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Treat your school and homework as a job, especially if you are striving for a high GPA or planning to go on to college. Set a time to do schoolwork, then only do schoolwork during that time.
• Inspiring educator: I have had many educators that have inspired me over the years. Recently, a teacher that really motivated me was Mrs. Huskey, my English teacher last year.
After three years of not enjoying my English classes because of the required readings for the class or not getting along with my teachers, for my junior year I decided to take the easy way out and take the standard English 3 class. While the class was easy and a nice breather in my otherwise hard class schedule, it was really Mrs. Huskey that made a lasting difference. Between picking modern and interesting required reading, letting me work at my own pace and always making her lessons interesting as well as necessary, she helped me to not give up on English.
She inspired me to push myself and take a college-level English course my senior year. It was with her help in critiquing and refining my papers that I became comfortable with my writing style that I now use to pass higher-level writing courses.
Brady Brandt
• Parents: Rae and Steve Walnofer.
• School: Jasper High School.
• Planned career field: Business.
• Long-range goals: Graduate from Missouri State University with a business administration degree and eventually buy a franchise restaurant.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: My advice to freshmen for academic success is to always work hard on their assignments and listen to their teachers. Do not be afraid to ask questions; it is better to ask an obvious question than to not know what you are doing on an assignment.
• Inspiring educator: An educator who inspired me throughout high school is Mrs. Holliday. She is a math teacher at Jasper High School, and she is also a senior class sponsor and helped me make it through my senior year. Mrs. Holliday is a strong and confident teacher who helped motivate me throughout high school, and she was able to help me prepare for many of my major tests, including mentoring me for the ACT.
Mrs. Holliday also has two young kids, and she still does everything she possibly can to help every student she comes into contact with. She goes to as many ballgames and extracurricular events as she possibly can to support me and every other student.
