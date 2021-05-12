JIHYUN JANE MIN
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Medical.
• Long-range goals: I hope to become a physician while studying public health in order to ensure that communities outside my care experience good health outcomes, too. I will also work towards improving society today so that individuals can receive more accessible and affordable health care.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would say that "academic success" is when a student is able to apply a subject they love studying to real-world situations. Therefore, I would advise freshmen to make use of their extracurricular opportunities and to not feel pressured to take advantage of everything. Rather, they should simply pursue activities they think they would enjoy as it will help them eventually find their passions.
• Parent: Hyejoon Park.
• Inspiring educator: Dr. Christopher Rupar is my AP chemistry teacher, and I was one of his first students at Thomas Jefferson. During my years as his student, Dr. Rupar has never hesitated to provide me with step-by-step guidance during class and answer one-on-one questions after school. Dr. Rupar is also very understanding of his students' personal situations and often provides words of encouragement. I believe this is why my class, as a whole, loves to joke with Dr. Rupar — rather than just a teacher, he is a friend to many.
In addition, Dr. Rupar has stimulated my genuine interest in the sciences. Not only does he mention science trivia during class, but he is also motivated to develop students' critical thinking skills because he recognizes that knowledge is not everything unless it can be applied. Dr. Rupar also assisted me in researching for the first time. He was not the official teacher for my research methods course, but he was eager to help me cultivate my research question into a project. As Dr. Rupar's three-year student, I have always felt his desire for my success, and I believe that his care has helped me become the hardworking student I am today.
MARY GRACE GOETTING
• School: St. Mary's-Colgan High School.
• Planned career field: Engineering.
• Long-range goals: I hope to someday create innovative technology to be used in the medical field. I want to help cure people and give back to my community.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would advise high school freshmen to surround themselves with good role models. Having good friends will create an environment that leads to academic success.
• Parents: John and Melinda Goetting.
• Inspiring educator: There is always that one teacher at every school whose class is "so hard" or "impossible to get an A in." It is the class that the underclassmen dread and the upperclassmen laugh about when (or if) they pass. In my school, the class was sophomore biology and the teacher was Mrs. Donna Maus.
Like every other student, I was wary of the class on my first day of school. I would soon find out that these assumptions were wrong. Mrs. Maus was a teacher who genuinely loved to teach. She loved her subject, and she loved teaching the students. I saw this through her kind and encouraging words and her willingness to help anyone. She thrived when her students thrived, and walked with them when they were struggling.
Sure, the class was hard, but it was hard because Mrs. Maus pushed us to our academic limits. She pushed us to not only be better students, but also better people. For Mrs. Maus, her classes are more than just a 49-minute period, but rather are a way for her to make a lasting impact both academically and emotionally on her students.
