JOHANNA JEYARAJ
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Medical/social work/public service.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goals include becoming a physician and then helping draft legislation that makes our country better. I want to serve my community and beyond to the greatest extent I possibly can.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: While academic success is important, your academic success does not dictate your value as a human being. You already have a lot to offer one world. Work hard in school so you can be a better version of yourself.
• Parents: Darwin Jeyaraj and Rebecca Jeyascelan.
• Inspiring educator: Mr. Chris Nash has administered three of my upper-school history courses. Every single day, I have looked forward to learning about the world around me through his classes. Not only is he an incredible teacher, but he also has a passion for his subject that interests the listener.
During the number of years we have spent together, he has consistently encouraged me to become a better student, person and leader. He always has time for an after-school conversation about my senior speech or the injustices within our modern society. His thoughtfulness and consideration towards all students set him apart as a teacher, bringing cinnamon rolls and organizing school movie nights.
Through personal anecdotes and thought-provoking questions, Mr. Nash uses his teaching to connect his students with the world. He encourages us to re-examine our own perspectives to better understand the human experience. Mr. Nash has also taught me the relevance of our history; our past often explains the characteristics of today's world. His willingness to emotionally invest in his students further promotes the familial community within our school. As I approach the next chapter of my life, I have realized that people like Mr. Nash make education worthwhile.
KAITLIN CROSSLAND
• School: St. Mary's-Colgan High School.
• Planned career field: Medical.
• Long-range goals: In the future, I hope to attend a professional school in order to become a successful worker in the medical field.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would tell high school freshmen to challenge themselves with their courses and work hard in every class.
• Parents: Patrick and Bonnie Crossland.
• Inspiring educator: In my last two years attending St. Mary's, Mrs. Audrey Dickey has been a great educator and mentor for myself and the rest of the student body. As my English teacher during my junior and senior years, she has greatly influenced and challenged me. While some challenges have been difficult to face, they are meant to allow students to reach their full potential.
The most memorable and difficult project in the past two years has been the annual senior research project. This consists of a 12-page research paper accompanied by a presentation in front of our peers and other evaluators. This daunting task was given to us by Mrs. Dickey in order to challenge our academic abilities and encourage us to more deeply pursue our interests.
This project was by far the most difficult project I had ever taken part in, but it was also the most rewarding. Through this process, I learned how to better excel in my academic endeavors and face difficulties head-on. Without Mrs. Dickey, I would not have been able to partake in this experience and learn the valuable lessons that came along with it.
TRENTON HAYES
• School: Webb City High School.
• Planned career field: Business.
• Long-range goals: My dream is to one day become an entrepreneur and start my own business.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Academic success is not something that just comes naturally. There are students who have great natural ability, but it goes to no use because of their poor work ethic. Nearly anyone can be a great student with great success if they work hard, study and push through when learning gets tough. School will get stressful at times, and your success comes down to how you manage stress and persevere. In the end, it all comes down to your mentality and mindset rather than your natural ability.
• Parents: Randall and Beverly Hayes.
• Inspiring educator: I have had a lot of teachers throughout my years in schooling, each with a different impact on my life. However, one has stood out to me the most: my dad and math teacher, Mr. Randall Hayes. I've been lucky in the fact that I got to take my dad's class for two years of my high school career. Through him, I took some of my most difficult courses and have been challenged on multiple aspects.
Math is a subject that had always been simple and easy to understand, but his class was the first time I was truly challenged and had to work in order to make myself better. Calculus, for example, didn't come easy to me, nor any of the other students in the class, but it was made fun and easy to understand for us. His teaching methods turned what can be a boring subject into something that is engaging and interesting every day.
Being challenged not only helped me in his class but in all my others because it taught me how to persevere and power through when things get tough. These are wonderful skills to have and will be used for the rest of my life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.