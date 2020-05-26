Editor's note: The Joplin Globe will spotlight students on its 2020 All-Area Academic Excellence Team weekdays through June 5.
Kylie Harris
• School: Carthage High School.
• Planned career field: Business.
• Long-range goals: My interest in public relations does not end at the “specialist” level. I want to pursue a management position in the field. I would like to get a master’s degree in management, public relations or business.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: You will gain nothing from elective ignorance. You can choose to ignore the importance of planning for your future, or you can take the high road, but realize that the changes you seize will be instrumental in your future success. What you get will be a product of how hard you work.
• Parents: Chester and Beverly Harris.
• Inspiring educator: When I think of my class with Mrs. Kathleen Swift, I hear the lyrics to Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” I met my gifted teacher as an incredibly shy freshman, but within a few months, Mrs. Swift helped me to step outside of my comfort zone to find my niche performing. She has gone beyond her job description to help weather my storms of financial issues and personal hardship, on top of providing a classroom environment that is nothing short of familial. Mrs. Swift encouraged me to learn not by simply feeding information, but by reminding us all that she came to class for us.
Even after her retirement, I’ve still relied on Mrs. Swift heavily for scholarship programs and postsecondary plans. I am relieved to say that she has been with me every step of the way. Years later, as a junior attending an extension of her gifted class, I found myself part of a human chain as she led the whole class in a dance around the room to Fleetwood Mac. The transformation she led in me encouraged me to excel more than anything else. She helped me to find confidence and a euphoric delight in education.
Samuel Peterson
• School: Joplin High School.
• Planned career field: Social work or public service.
• Long-range goals: I want to become involved in the foreign and domestic fight for human rights. This may involve immigration law or public policy analysis with a group like Human Rights Watch.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Academic success is a facet of your surroundings. Choose hard classes with good teachers, and have important discussions with other students. Most importantly, find ways to love learning. Maybe that’s through YouTube videos or Trivia Crack or documentaries on Netflix. Regardless, find your thing.
• Parents: Christopher and Annette Peterson.
• Inspiring educator: A good teacher should be able to foster interest in their students without giving them rote tasks. This is Mrs. Karisa Boyer. She strikes the balance between being overbearing and underinvolved. As a member of her science research class sophomore through senior year, she has made sure to support my ideas and work without becoming a dominant force in them.
Mrs. Boyer has been my teacher for four years, and each year she has gone above and beyond to make sure that I have what I need to succeed. She has spent countless hours helping myself and other students in the lab, whether that means dehydrating dirt or collecting fecal matter from mice. This is something she does for any of her students.
Mrs. Boyer also exudes competence. Her lessons are planned to a T. Her deadlines are precise and well thought out. If the class needs funding, she’ll find it. If a student needs a special tool or implement for a project, she’ll get it. Managerialism is not a virtue we extol frequently, but underlying Mrs. Boyer’s organizational skill is a genuine passion for making sure students get what they need, when they need it.
I can think of no teacher more deserving of recognition than Mrs. Boyer.
Savannah Dillard
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Undecided.
• Long-range goals: Beyond college, my goals include going to either graduate or law school, possibly pursuing a Ph.D. (I would if I choose graduate school), and becoming an author, professor and/or lawyer. No matter what, I want to work to leave the world a better place than when I found it.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Work hard, keep going no matter what, and try to find joy in whatever you may do.
• Parents: Heath and Sherry Dillard.
• Inspiring educator: When I first started taking Latin in seventh grade, I had no idea that I would end up taking Latin for the next six years, much less want to pursue classics as a major in college. But thanks to my Latin teacher, Ms. Zina Lewis, that was possible. Though she taught me Latin in the classroom like any of her other students, starting in seventh grade, she allowed me to borrow anything I wanted, even letting me take home an undergraduate-level mythology textbook for the summer that first year from her huge collection of books. She also eagerly shared fascinating articles about the ancient world with me and was always ready and willing to give me extra practice materials. And when it became clear that I would be the only AP Latin student and she’d have to teach seven classes, she still carved out time after school two days a week just for us.
But what I’ll cherish most is this: the conversations and storytelling sessions about everything under the sun, all the little confidence boosts and bits of advice, the tea and snacks, the celebratory and crying moments. She’s always been there. Gratias maximas tibi ago, Magistra Lewis.
