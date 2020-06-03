Editor's note: The Joplin Globe will spotlight students on its 2020 All-Area Academic Excellence Team through Friday.
Landon Vowels
• School: Joplin High School.
• Planned career field: Business, computers or technology.
• Long-range goals: I would like to pursue education in some manner or another for as long as I can. I hope to one day design or help design my own home. I want to pursue computer science in college so that I can use it for some creative work. I want to make a long-lasting positive change in the community in which I live. I want a Tesla. I want to be eco-friendly and have a net positive impact on the environment. I want to learn how to kick flip. I want to read 1,000 books in my life.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: One of the most essential commodities in finding academic success is a group of peers in which you can be comfortable growing with as students and people. Having friends that have different interests, diverse thought, and that will comfortably argue with me on any subject matter, but all share a commonality of passion and determination towards academics and pursuing knowledge, has immensely helped me stay focused and spirited about school. Peer motivation is not a zero-sum game, but one in which we all have won from.
• Parents: Bryan and Leticia Vowels.
• Inspiring educator: Mr. Chris Young, my French teacher for my first three years of high school, is the best teacher I have ever had. Mr. Young is someone who bleeds passion for teaching. He understands high schoolers more than any other teacher I know. It’s beyond evident how much he cares for his students, and his enthusiasm and drive to educate has made me a better student and person. His passion alone motivated me to meet his expectations, and his energy towards education is infectious. He celebrates learning for learning’s sake, and because of him I see my education as a privilege, not a chore.
In my junior year, Mr. Young became very sick and was hospitalized. As his condition worsened that spring, I, as well as the countless other students that Mr. Young had impacted in his profession, was extremely close to losing not just a teacher, but a role model, a mentor and a friend.
I’m endlessly thankful that Mr. Young has made such tremendous strides back to health, and although he decided that it was best for his health that he didn’t return to Joplin High as a teacher, I cherish every second I had in his class.
Ashlyn Cassidy
• School: Southeast (Kansas) High School.
• Planned career field: Business.
• Long-range goals: Some of my long-range goals are obtaining a bachelor’s degree and pursuing a career in the field of business.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Don’t be afraid to take challenging classes your first couple years because those are the classes that will teach you the most and prepare you for success. Learn from failure, and don’t procrastinate.
• Parents: Darin and Theresa Cassidy.
• Inspiring educator: Throughout my time at USD 247, Mrs. Cherie Witt has been my most encouraging teacher. During my freshman year of high school, she saw potential in me and asked me to join her yearbook team. She became my mentor freshman year, and ever since then she has challenged me to excel as a student. Each year I joined more of her classes because she has inspired me to join the field of business.
As my teacher, she always keeps me on track and prepared. I have learned how to hit deadlines that I am given and do them to the best of my ability. She has always been caring and supportive. As my mentor, she always made sure I was taking classes that would push me. Anytime you have a question about anything, she will most likely have an answer. If she doesn’t know for certain, then she will always assist you in finding an answer.
She is also very personable. We can always make jokes and have fun while getting work done at the same time. I am very thankful to have such an encouraging and helpful teacher to challenge me in school and prepare me for the future.
Penelope Brownfield
• School: Carthage High School.
• Planned career field: Computers or technology.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goal is to have a job I enjoy that pays enough for me to live comfortably. Specifically I would like to work with computers, maybe as a systems analyst.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: The biggest piece of advice I could give freshmen about academic success is that you shouldn’t overexert yourself. When you are confident in your academic abilities, it is easy for you to bite off more than you can chew. It has been a humbling experience for me trying to figure out my limits.
• Parents: (Richard) Wes and Renae Brownfield.
• Inspiring educator: Mrs. Autumn Palmer is the most amazing person I’ve ever met. I had her for my sophomore and junior years for chemistry and AP chemistry. I loved chemistry, and I was good at it too. Mrs. Palmer could see this, and she always encouraged me to perform at my highest level of work. She is the reason I achieved a passing 3 on the AP chemistry exam, which was the hardest test I have ever taken in my life.
She is distinguished from all other teachers by the abundant enthusiasm and passion she puts into her work. When teachers are enthusiastic about the material and show that they really care about their job, it makes students want to learn. With every new concept Mrs. Palmer introduced, you could see her excitement, as if she was sharing a complex, fascinating secret.
However, she was not only energetic. She also showed profound patience, taking the time to make sure each student understood the concept. This attention and care made a deep impact on me. Mrs. Palmer is the most well-rounded teacher and individual I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.
