Editor's note: The Joplin Globe will spotlight students on its 2020 All-Area Academic Excellence Team through today and is reprinting a student profile that previously was published with an error.
Michael Logal
• School: Webb City High School.
• Planned career field: Computers or technology.
• Long-range goals: For my career, I am going to get a Ph.D. in mathematics and do research at a college while selling computer games on the side. For my research specifically, I would like to solve many unsolved problems and get a Fields Medal.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Make a good impression on teachers. They decide your grade.
• Parents: Jay and Cara Logal.
• Inspiring educator: Mr. Mike Burns is a Webb City High School teacher that has not only challenged me but has supported me in my math endeavors. I first had Mr. Burns in Honors Advanced Algebra in one semester. I also had Mr. Burns for Math Extensions I and II, where he and I solved complex math problems.
Where Mr. Burns has helped me the most was in practicing for math competitions such as the MSSU math competition, Pitt State math relays, regional and state Math League, MAA American Mathematics Competition and American Invitational Mathematics Exam. Mr. Burns has always been there before and after school to work math problems and discuss their solutions.
When I am frustrated with my performance in one of these competitive exams, he always listens to me and encourages me to learn from those mistakes. I enjoy having a teacher that I can connect with regarding mathematical problem-solving. Having a teacher that has been this supportive of me has not only helped me with my math skills but with many other aspects of my education.
Dillon Dodge
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Science.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goals include being a chemistry researcher for both a university as well as an industry. I want to have research go toward solving climate change and increasing the efficiency and accessibility of sustainable energy throughout the world. After my career in research, I want to become a college professor.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would tell freshmen that there should be little to no stress going through high school when it comes to the workload. Assignments that can be done quickly should be done as soon as possible. For longer projects, space your time out and spend extra time when you can so you’re not cramming by the end. Time management is key, and if it’s done right, high school can be enjoyed academically and socially.
• Parents: Brent and Amy Dodge.
• Inspiring educator: Sam Jack was the first teacher to challenge my academic limits. As a new teacher my sophomore year, he recognized wasted talent in me. Throughout his class, he pushed me to extend myself beyond the bare minimum and see what I was truly capable of, not only in his own class but my others as well.
Beyond academics, Mr. Jack has encouraged me to take pride in whatever I do, no matter how well I do it. He has taught me how to be a better person with his own philosophies that he has earned through his own life experiences, which he is never afraid to share.
Most importantly to me, he leads by example. He is universally loved throughout our school because he shows equal kindness to every student, regardless of grade or whether he teaches them. As a student, Mr. Jack has pushed me to my academic limits, but as a person, Mr. Jack has widened my horizons beyond any other teacher. If my life is anything like his in 20 years, then I will have done many things right. I am proud to call him a mentor as well as a friend.
Kolbe Hicks
• School: Webb City High School.
• Planned career field: Medical.
• Long-range goals: My long-term goals involve graduating from college with an undergraduate degree in either biochemistry, microbiology or cell molecular biology and to then attend medical school, after which I would like to obtain a residency in either interventional radiology or cardiovascular surgery.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Form good study habits as soon as they can and to find a subject that they enjoy to gain experience in.
• Parents: Doug and Dawne Hicks.
• Inspiring educator: The teacher that pushed and encouraged me the most throughout high school was my biology teacher, Mrs. Kayla Howard. Entering high school I was fairly certain I wanted to enter the medical field and was incredibly interested in biology, but during my junior year, Mrs. Howard increased interest in biology through the fun ways in which she taught the material and the ways in which she challenged me in class.
She also encouraged me to take AP biology during my senior year, during which she again made the subject fun and pushed me to do the best I could in the class, and provided the class with opportunities we otherwise would not have been able to. During my senior year, she helped to convince me to join the school’s science club, which allowed me to visit interesting places I otherwise would not have, and again allowed me to compete at the Science Day competition at Pittsburg State.
Throughout my high school career, I have been challenged by several teachers, but Mrs. Howard stands out the most for challenging me and increasing my interest in a subject I was already incredibly interested in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.