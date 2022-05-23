Bryan Montero
• Parents: Maribel Gutierrez and Gustavo Escobar.
• School: McDonald County High School.
• Planned career field: Biomedical engineering.
• Long-range goals: Complete a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering. Enter the workforce. Improve upon cancer treatments.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Put your mental well-being over your grades. Although it may seem contradictive at first, finding a good balance between schoolwork and one’s overall health is important for not burning out and finding enjoyment in life.
• Inspiring educator: Mr. Douglas, our calculus teacher, will always be the one who has inspired me the most. His brilliance goes far beyond the classroom. He can tell you anything ranging from the beauty and complexity of aerospace engineering to how big you can make a cookie if you had 100 pounds of every ingredient. His upbringing is inspiring, too, coming from a low-income area, to which I can heavily relate. He changed my perspective of the field of mathematics, and for that, I am thankful.
Tori Garrison
• Parents: Jeremy and Kristina Garrison.
• School: Sarcoxie High School.
• Planned career field: Secondary English education.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goals are to become a high school English teacher when I graduate college. I only finished my first semester, so I have seven more. Then I would like to get my master’s degree in administration to become a principal. If I can, I would like to continue my education to get my doctorate in teacher education and teach at the university level.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: My advice to freshmen for academic success is to just do the work. Even if it feels super boring or time-consuming, just do it. Doing the work is how you learn, and it will make you a better student and human because in life, you will always have to complete tasks you don’t want to.
• Inspiring educator: An educator who inspired me is my high school math teacher, Mr. Green. Mr. Green is paralyzed from the waist down, but never gets down on himself. In fact, I feel like it has done the opposite for him. He has worked hard to get where he is at, and he doesn’t let excuses fly.
Mr. Green inspires me to become a teacher because I feel like high school has gotten extremely easy. Mr. Green really makes you work for your grade by doing the work he assigns well, studying and taking the tests and passing. This is the type of teacher that I want to be. I want my students to learn and actually have to put in a little work.
He also inspires me to just live my life and not complain. He always makes it a point to show that there are things you can complain about, but your outlook is always in your own mind. You have to change your mindset, and I think that is an extremely valuable lesson to teach.
Connor Peterson
• Parents: Jason and Lisa Peterson.
• School: Webb City High School.
• Planned career field: Biology.
• Long-range goals: I would like to earn a master’s degree in biology and work for a large biotech company in Boston.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Choose the right teachers; they make or break the class. Don’t be afraid to try new things, since high school is all about discovering what you like and who you are.
• Inspiring educator: Mrs. Kayla Howard, AP biology, is the most inspirational teacher I have had in my high school career. Her passion for teaching is evident, as is her mastery of the subject. Her constant enthusiasm in the classroom is contagious and is what led me to choose my future career path.
Ian Ding
• Parents: Yimin Ding and Lauren Zhang.
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Software engineering.
• Long-range goals: Creating something of lasting impact to society.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Choose the classes you enjoy. Spend time outside of class exploring your passions. Study quality is more important than how long you study for. By having more focused study sessions, you will be less likely to burn out, and you will have more time for other hobbies.
• Inspiring educator: “Math is not fun.” I remember saying those exact words to my dad. Ever since I was a child, I have had a knack for mathematics; the way the numbers and equations ran across the sheet of paper always made sense to me. The logic that went behind fitting numbers together always clicked in my head, but that didn’t mean I always liked it. I never thought of math as something I did just because I enjoyed it — just another class at school that I didn’t have to study as much for because it was easier for me.
That was until I first had class with Mr. Jack. Every day he would greet us with an excited gesture, lecturing every concept with a passion for the subject. I immediately recognized that he really loved math for the sake of math. It seemed like every other day we would go off on a tangent about advanced mathematics; we would all stare in awe as he explained the beauty and perfection of the subject itself. It was the first time I saw math as more than a subject I was forced to take: something I loved.
