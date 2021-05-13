PATRICK BERANEK
• School: Joplin High School.
• Planned career field: Undecided.
• Long-range goals: I want to live my life in such a way that I can look back and be proud.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Be sure to take every opportunity to learn, both in and out of school.
• Parents: Robert and Lauren Beranek.
• Inspiring educator: Throughout my time at Joplin High School, one of the teachers I have been most fortunate to have is Mr. William Keczkemethy. I have had him for three classes: dual-credit U.S. history, We the People (our Constitution Team class) and AP U.S. government. Throughout all of these classes, Mr. Kecz has always made learning about history fun.
I have especially enjoyed Mr. Kecz's "simulations," where he would place us in the roles of members of the 1787 Constitutional Convention, or senators during the Era of Good Feelings, or any number of other historical scenarios. When I took dual-credit U.S. history last year because my schedule was too full to allow me to take the AP class, Mr. Kecz was supportive of my decision to take the AP test anyway, and it was in large part due to his help that I scored a 5, the top score, on the AP test for U.S. history.
I would like to thank Mr. Kecz for all that he has done for me personally and for all of the other students he has had throughout the years.
PIERCE STOLTE
• School: Baxter Springs (Kansas) High School.
• Planned career field: Undecided.
• Long-range goals: Although undecided on a major, I will eventually decide on one and complete my degree. Then, I will complete any graduate school (if necessary) and begin my career. I hope to someday live in Colorado or potentially in Pittsburgh, Pa.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Most importantly, stay on top of your work and turn everything in on time. Also make good friends and enjoy going to school — if you look forward to it, you'll be more productive. Overall, make the most of it, have fun, and success will come with it.
• Parents: Todd and Susan Stolte.
• Inspiring educator: A teacher who has made me excel as a student is Mrs. Sara Davis. I have had her in both pre-calculus my junior year and calculus my senior year. I loved both of these classes and always enjoyed going to them because of her.
But what made her class so great? First off, she is an incredible math teacher — she is proficient in everything she teaches and understands how students see things, so she can correct your mistakes quickly. Because of this, she's been able to push me to learn more math in less time. Her teaching has most definitely benefited me in great ways and made me love math more than I ever have.
Aside from her teaching, her personality makes class something to look forward to at the end of the day. However you get to know her, having a great conversation with her is bound to make your day better. Overall, Mrs. Davis is definitely the best math teacher I've ever had. Whether it's her style of teaching, her classroom atmosphere or her personality, her class gives me something to look forward to. Because of this, I'll always be thankful I had her as a teacher.
SAMUEL KIM
• School: Carl Junction High School.
• Planned career field: Medical.
• Long-range goals: My long-term goals are to become a pediatric oncologist. I also want to get married, start a charity for children in poverty, and become a ramen making pro! In my heart of hearts, I want to become a missionary doctor as well.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would tell a freshman that success isn’t about large achievements to fill up their resumes but about habitual acts of love and kindness. True academic success is thriving both on a scholarly level and on an interpersonal level, bringing goodness to your community on a committed level.
• Parents: Michael and Susie Kim.
• Inspiring educator: I never felt like an excellent student growing up because I never exhibited the traits common to high-achieving academics. When most of my success-driven peers were goal-oriented, professional and charismatic, I found myself as timid, dreamy and clumsy — often having my head in the clouds while in class.
As a result, I had always felt like a mutant. A single organism in a species with an uncommon trait. It was only through the dedication and compassion of the wonderful staff, student body and administration that I have grown to be the leader I am today.
Mrs. Dione Friel, my biology teacher, taught me some of the most important lessons to my development. Mrs. Friel was always patient with my wild lectures, and her steadfast interest in my ideas made me realize that my previously thought insanity was actually imagination and brilliance. She is committed to creating student leaders. She is devoted to understanding and encouraging students to be themselves. Mrs. Friel taught me that student leaders cannot fit into one box. Instead, like a diverse ecosystem, every student has the potential to use their gifts and individual talents to excel in their environment and become unique student leaders.
