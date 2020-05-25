Editor's note: The Joplin Globe will spotlight students on its 2020 All-Area Academic Excellence Team weekdays through June 5.
Reagan Thompson
• School: Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
• Planned career field: Science.
• Long-range goals: I’m hoping to attend graduate school for whatever discipline I decide to pursue, then become a researcher in the field. Science is my passion, and I want to contribute to its progression. Right now, I’m inclined to study neuroscience and join this budding new field.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Academic success takes a lot of hard work and dedication. It’s also necessary to develop good time-management skills and study habits.
• Parents: Jay and Erin Brown.
• Inspiring educator: I will be forever grateful to my Spanish teacher, Senora Gelmis Cole. Her nonstop encouragement and excitement to teach has always motivated me to become a better student. In her class, we have conversations in Spanish while drinking hot chocolate or write silly stories to help us remember new vocabulary words. She cares more about what we learn in her class than the grades we make, and I started to think the same way.
Senora Cole has not only taught me the Spanish language, but also the importance of learning for the sake of learning. This mindset has helped me excel in her class and others, too, since I seek to further understand everything I am taught. My perspective on education changed for the better because of what she has taught me, and I have improved as a student because of it.
Monica Reid
• School: Columbus (Kan.) Unified High School.
• Planned career: Actuary.
• Long-range goals: My long-range goal for college is to graduate cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude. Another goal of mine is to be able to travel in the future.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would tell freshmen to stay on top of their classwork and get involved in clubs and extracurricular activities to achieve academic success.
• Parents: Brian and Jennifer Reid.
• Inspiring educator: I have been challenged the most by Ms. Delaine Robinson. Her World Literature class transports us into a different country every unit, and I feel like I have traveled the world while studying in her class. We get completely immersed in the culture, language, food, music, literature and life of every country we study.
It is very fun, but it is also a challenge. In my opinion, World Literature is not structured to be easy. It is thought-provoking and gives students a perspective of the world while also being interesting, informative and exciting. Ms. Robinson has challenged me to excel as a student by providing me with a complex curriculum that keeps me wanting to learn and have a desire to travel. Without Ms. Robinson and her class, I would not want to learn about the world and travel to see everything it has to offer.
Tessa Greathouse
• School: College Heights Christian School.
• Planned career field: Religion, social work or public service.
• Long-range goals: I want to be a counselor. That requires getting a master’s in counseling and getting a license. I also believe that I am called to ministry, so I want to pursue that throughout my life. Through counseling or ministry, I want to encourage people and speak truth to those who are struggling or going through a hard time. That is a long-range and continual goal for me.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: I would say that starting now, your grades matter. Enjoy all the fun of high school, but don’t get lax on schoolwork and think, “I’m just a freshman, so it doesn’t matter right now.” Also, don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are teachers, counselors and other students that can help you if you’re struggling academically or personally. Asking for help is the strong thing to do, not the weak thing. Utilize the people and resources around you who are there to help and care for you.
• Parents: Phillip and Aleta Greathouse.
• Inspiring educator: Mrs. Jean Miller challenged me to excel as a student more than anyone else at my school. I remember one day in chemistry class, several students were complaining about the difficulty of Mrs. Miller’s tests. She heard us complaining, so she came up to the front of the classroom, and said, “I understand my tests are hard. I don’t make them hard to be mean; I don’t want to hurt you. I do this to push you. I do this so that you know that you can do more than you think you can. When the professor gives you that crazy test in college, you’ll know that you can do hard things because you’ve done them before.” When she said that, I knew it was true.
The difficulty of her classes was for the purpose of both receiving a strong education and also pushing us beyond what we thought our capabilities were. Now, in looking at difficult tasks, I can choose to be intimidated and overwhelmed by them, or I can choose to remember how I have faced them before and succeeded through them. Thank you, Mrs. Miller, for helping me rise to challenges in your class in life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.