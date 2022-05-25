James C. Wright
• Parents: Ron and Donna Wright.
• School: College Heights Christian School.
• Planned career field: Aerospace industry.
• Long-range goals: I want to work in a research setting, furthering the development of cleaner and more sustainable aircraft propulsion systems and airframes. I am mostly just concerned with working to solve problems relating to making things fly.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: You will glean from school as much as you put in. My sincere encouragement is to be proactive and engage. In light of that, only work for what you need to achieve. If you don't want to be a mathematician, don't take those high-level math classes just for the accolades. Don't take honors English if you aren't planning on studying literature. Don't take the position if you know you're already a little too busy.
There is a supreme value in knowing one's limits, and finding these limits out the hard way as a result of being stretched beyond them is the avoidable but common method of learning. Be wise about your time and input, and be kind to your classmates and teachers. Treat them like humans because they are, in all important respects, the same as you.
• Inspiring educator: Mrs. Janene Russell has been a great inspiration to me. She is primarily passionate about her subject, math. Her passion is extremely contagious, to the point that I have found even the students less inclined to math enjoy her classes.
Besides this, she is kind to her students. She may care about math and your understanding of it, but she cares more about your mental and emotional well-being than whether you are succeeding exactly by her standards of math. She is known to encourage students to take a break or leave a class if they are logistically able to do so if she can see that it is simply not right for them, but she shows no admonishment for these students.
In addition to both of these qualities, Mrs. Russell is a servant leader of excellent caliber. She is known for her work ethic within student council and outside of it. She is the pillar holding it together. Despite the time she commits to her classes and other responsibilities, she is a kind friend to all the other teachers in the school, and regardless of what she is working on, she has time to stop and offer a listening ear.
Libbie Yost
• Parents: Matthew Plummer and Tina Stafford.
• School: Neosho High School.
• Planned career field: Health services.
• Long-range goals: I plan to build a future where I can be of service to others. I aspire to be a role model and teacher of healthy habits. My long-range goals include working with others and their mental and physical health by educating them on the importance of taking care of their body. I also would like to possibly own my own business, and regardless of the specific occupation I choose, I plan on pursuing my passions to feel fulfilled throughout my life.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Advice for freshmen can be redundant, but some of the things I know are important now that I did not as a freshman are as follows. You should definitely get involved in something. It is worth it to form relationships with your teachers, staff and administration, and do your work the day it is assigned.
The best advice I could give is to find purpose in learning. You will have to continue learning all of your life. Yes, some schoolwork now can feel pointless, but you are learning more than the material, like how to manage your time, be responsible, problem-solve and use critical thinking — all of which are necessary skills the older you get. A big thing to note is to enjoy your time as a kid in school. There is no rush for growing up. Those four years of high school really do pass in the blink of an eye. Enjoy the learning, growing and changing.
• Inspiring educator: My current biology teacher, Mrs. Langmaid, is a very inspiring person in my life. Biology has always been an interest of mine, and her well-rounded knowledge on the subject helps me explore the variety of topics in biology as well as in the entire scientific field. Any question I may have that she does not have the answer to, she will go and find it. She is a very hardworking individual and aims to help others in their learning while continuing to do so herself. She has gone through several years of schooling, and they all led her to teaching.
She is a passionate educator, and I aspire to have her determination and curiosity in the science field. She is also a very kind and intelligent person, and I see a lot of myself in her. She has shown me just how much the science field is the one I want to pursue. Whether biology, psychology, both or another topic, her encouragement, my passion for science and people, and the lessons she has taught me, not just school-related, will lead me on my journey to help others.
Maggie Brown
• Parents: Jeremy and Teresa Brown.
• School: Carl Junction High School.
• Planned career field: Marketing.
• Long-range goals: I hope to have a career I am passionate for. I also want to be a reflection of God's love, compassion, generosity and forgiveness.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Make good study habits from the start, and that includes having a balance of schoolwork and fun. I have done the best when I have had the time to relax and have fun between schoolwork and studying.
• Inspiring educator: I've always been the kid that understands concepts quickly. I get my work done and I push myself harder than anyone else does. But I've always been afraid to fail. I doubt myself. I always felt the need to get teacher approval to make sure I was right.
Mrs. Friel was my AP biology teacher last year. Advanced Placement courses are very challenging and difficult, so of course I doubted myself quite a bit during this class, with the fear of possibly failing sending my anxiety through the roof. Every time I doubted myself or my abilities, Mrs. Friel would remind me how I am capable and smart, to trust myself because she did. Mrs. Friel pushed me to take risks, to find the answers on my own and to be OK if I'm wrong.
At the end of the year, Mrs. Friel wrote notes of encouragement to us. In mine, she wrote, "Remember to be confident in your answers, even if it costs you a point or two. You learn a lot from making a few mistakes every now and then." I try to continue to take this message to heart every day.
Andrew Watkins
• Parents: Cindy Watkins and Mark Watkins.
• School: McDonald County High School.
• Planned career field: Starting a business.
• Long-range goals: I hope to build something big enough with my life to be able to make a real difference in the world.
• Advice to freshmen for academic success: Don't take the easy route; the more you do, the harder it becomes to do anything else.
• Inspiring educator: Mrs. Herbert is an educator that has inspired me. She is someone who has always believed in my potential. I believe this is a very important role of teachers because everyone needs someone who believes in them.
