A perfect storm is centered on Tulsa, and it has nothing to do with weather.
Three fronts of current events are set to collide Saturday: The COVID-19 pandemic, protests about racial equality and a president criticized for placing his re-election campaign above those conditions. President Donald Trump is set to speak Saturday night in Tulsa in his first campaign speech since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Because COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, health officials asked the campaign for a cancellation. The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard and later denied a petition requiring rally attendees to wear masks and observe social distancing.
You'll read much more about this event over the weekend in the Globe. Combined with The Associated Press, The Joplin Globe and sister newspapers in Oklahoma will be at the rally and at surrounding events, including continuing protests.
Locally, the impact of COVID increased today:
- Summer school at a Carthage elementary where two students earlier tested positive was cancelled because of dwindling attendance.
- Newton County added 41 new cases to its list, for a total of 157.
- Mudstock, a popular and messy event featuring enough mud to terrify parents in five counties, has been canceled over health concerns.
The events of the last few weeks gave new meaning and importance to today's Juneteenth celebrations. We hope that it was a day of hope for you and yours.
