Dozens of dancers of all ages from across the Joplin area gathered this weekend to work with professional dancers in master classes at Karen's Dance Studio, 2113 Davis Boulevard.
Instructor Nicole Drouin Amayo said the program brought "big city choreographers and instructors directly into our studio'' to work with dancers, ages 5 to 19, in various styles of dance, including ballet, hip hop, lyrical, jazz and tap. The dancers got to perform in their own video. The program concluded with a performance.
