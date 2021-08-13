To say that Allen Shirley loved history would be an understatement.
Shirley, longtime president of the Joplin Historical Society, had been the champion of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum for years and had served in other capacities to promote local history. He also was a collector whose many exhibits from artifacts of Lincoln, the Titanic, space, the Doolittle Raiders and their role in World War II, and many others were seen by thousands of area residents.
A retired pharmaceutical representative, he also was known for his dedication to the job.
Shirley died early Friday at Freeman Hospital as the result of COVID-19. His wife of 49 years, Paula Shirley, 71, died Aug. 2 at Freeman Hospital, also of COVID-19. She was known in the community for her role as the assistant to the director of residence life at Missouri Southern State University.
Services for the couple are pending with Parker Mortuary.
Shirley served in multiple roles as a history enthusiast and advocate. In addition to the Joplin museum, he was on the board of the Rader Farm Civil War Park located north of Joplin. Additionally he served 12 years on the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, which hears and decides whether to recommend nominations of Missouri sites to the National Parks Service for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It is actually very hard to remember a time at the museum before Allen worked with us, said Chris Wiseman, curator of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Allen was one of the most pro-museum people I have ever met and from day one he continually promoted the museum to any and every one who would listen.”
Shirley was enthusiastic about the exhibits at the museum as well as the exhibits from his collections. He also was known for his friendly personality.
“No matter who walked through the door, Allen could start up a conversation with them. He loved showing off his artifacts and was as excited about his little nuggets of history as a kindergartner at show-and-tell,” said Wiseman.
Mike Seibert, a former member of the Joplin City Council and a former mayor, worked with Shirley, also as a pharmaceutical representative.
“One of the things about Allen was whether it was history, or the company he worked for, he had a complete passion for those things,” Seibert said. “He was an exceptional pharmaceutical representative. Physicians respected him and his service to their offices.”
Shirley had the same curiosity about surrounding communities and their history as that of Joplin.
During his travel to make calls in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, “he would go to the cemeteries in these small towns and look at the different headstones,” Seibert said. “Through that historic information and symbols he found he would learn about the history of that particular community, and I was always fascinated by that and interested in the facts he would share and the facts about the community after he had been to a cemetery.”
Both Seibert and a current council member and former mayor, Phil Stinnett, said Shirley also was a good citizen.
Stinnett said that as a member of council, he knew Shirley because of his work on behalf of the museum. He got to know Allen personally when the two attended Mended Hearts at Mercy Hospital Joplin after Shirley had a heart transplant and Stinnett had heart surgery.
“I have rarely run across an individual who was so focused and passionate on one particular thing,” Stinnett said. “Allen’s love for history and his love for his community and especially his love for the museum was evident. It wasn’t just a talk story, it was a live story. He spent untold resources on the items on the things he collected to share with the public.”
Upon learning of Shirley’s death, Stinnett said, “Where is there going to be someone who could replace his passion. I’m sure there will be someone, but he will be sorely missed by all of the people whose lives he has touched at the museum.”
Until the COVID-19 pandemic started, “he came to all the City Council meetings. It wasn’t for a particular reason. He just wanted to know what was going on in his community.”
