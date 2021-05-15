George Armstrong Custer — one of the most mocked or martyred U.S. soldiers — serves as a centerpiece for Allen Shirley’s latest historical exhibit, soon to be displayed inside the Joplin Historical & Mineral Museum.
Custer, along with 267 U.S. 7th Cavalry soldiers, died in the Battle of the Little Bighorn, which took place over two June days in 1876 in what is now Montana. The battle was an overwhelming victory for the Lakota, Cheyenne, Sioux and Arapaho tribes. These allied Native American forces were led by a number of prominent chiefs — Crazy Horse, but also White Bull, Red Horse, Kicking Bear and Flying Hawk. It was White Bull who is credited with shooting and killing the 36-year-old Custer when his outnumbered force clashed with an estimated 3,500 warriors.
Decades after the battle, many historians described this historic fight as a massacre — “Custer’s Last Stand” — which helped turn the West Point graduate into a legendary folk hero. In reality, Shirley said, the 7th Cavalry had been waging a series of battles since the moment it formed up and left Fort Abraham Lincoln on May 17, 1876, to pursue and destroy the Plains Indians. What followed were “lots of give and take on both sides, and many fatalities on both sides,” Shirley said.
What Shirley, president of the Joplin Historical Society, has always found interesting about these historic clashes “is that when we describe a battle that our side wins, it’s a battle. When the other side wins, it’s a massacre,” he said. He’s sympathetic with the Native Americans, he said, simply because so much of the blood spilled over the decadeslong struggle known historically as the Indian Wars was caused by U.S. government officials breaking or outright ignoring signed treaties, which in turn infuriated the various tribes, prompting them to fight.
Shirley’s display is studded with a number of historical pictures. On the exhibit’s left-hand side are three pictures of Custer — one from his West Point days, one from the Civil War era and one right before his death. On the opposite side are four pictures of Chief Red Horse, Kicking Bear, Flying Hawk and White Bull. Probably the most interesting picture found in the entire display are these same four men, each representing a different Indian tribe, surrounding Custer’s tombstone, marked June 25, 1876.
Additional exhibit pieces include a single button from a soldier’s vest found on the battlefield, two spent metal cartridges, a single bullet and an American Indian war arrow. Probably the most distinctive piece of Shirley’s entire collection, he said, is a tiny sample of black leather lifted from the boot of one of Custer’s slain soldiers.
“The thing I love about history is that it’s both good and bad; it has its good sides and bad sides of history, but it’s all history, regardless of what your thoughts are about a certain event," Shirley said. “That’s what we purists always think about when it comes to history; we want to make sure we’re talking the truth and not just (repeating) popular opinion or what’s politically correct.”
