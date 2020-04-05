Spring is in the air, and so is an influx of pollen and other allergy-inducers.
In the midst of the coronavirus, the onset of symptoms might make a person wonder if what you're feeling is part of the pandemic, or merely evidence of the seasonal nuisance.
Dr. Nathan Box, an ear, nose and throat allergy specialist with Freeman Health System, said it is important to remember seasonal allergies are on a rise because pollen is in the air.
Typically, allergy sufferers experience sneezing, itchy/watery eyes, nasal congestion, and in some people, skin rashes. Sore throats may occur if the person has drainage.
There are three main differences between COVID-19 and allergies. The viral infection causes fevers ranging from mild to severe and lasting several days, an unusual dry cough and shortness of breath.
Box said some people with COVID-19 also report facial pain and pressure from headaches, muscle pains and full body aches.
“The other big thing, which ENT physicians have identified, early in the symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of smell and taste,” Box said. “Allergies can include nasal congestion, but it’s not as severe as with COVID-19.”
He also said facial pain and pressure can exist with allergies, but often only when it is accompanied by a sinus infection.
“We’re telling people to stay on their regular antihistamine medicine right now,” Box said, adding someone suffering from allergies may need to add in a topical nasal steroid such as Flonase or Nasacort.
Over-the-counter options include Zyrtec, Allegra, Claritin and Xyzal. Box recommends only using Benadryl if allergy symptoms are severe, because of its sedating factor.
The important thing to remember, he said, is allergies do not cause fevers unless a sinus infection is present — and then, in the case of COVID-19, the fever is severe and lasts multiple days.
Box said a person with the three main symptoms should call a COVID-19 hotline and then self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
With both allergies and COVID-19, Box said it is important to remain hydrated. For those with high fevers — a temperature of 100.4 or greater — rest is key, along with water or an electrolyte drink such as Gatorade.
Other COVID-19 symptoms, Box said, include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, which are not typically found in those suffering from allergies.
Box also recommends people get outside every day, doing some sort of exercise — especially exercise such as walking, running or biking — which allows the person to expand their lungs.
He also said exercise has a two-pronged effect — it helps a person maintain both their physical and mental fitness.
For those who cannot get out, because of pollen or other issues, Box suggests finding a workout on YouTube. He encourages creativity. No weights, then try lifting laundry detergent containers instead.
Ultimately, he said, it is important for all aspects of health not to watch electronic media without a type of physical activity.
“Try to maintain a semblance of physical activity and stay well hydrated,” he said.
