Joplin-based Allgeier, Martin and Associates announced Monday that it has acquired White River Engineering in Springfield. The deal was finalized April 24.
White River Engineering has offered civil engineering services for public and private infrastructure projects since 2004, including sidewalks, streets, site civil, stormwater management, wastewater collection and treatment, and potable water supply storage and distribution.
Both firms work with municipalities, counties and utilities, providing electrical and civil engineering services.
“The acquisition of White River Engineering presents a great opportunity for our firm," said Chris Erisman, a licensed professional engineer and first vice president of Allgeier, Martin and Associates, in a statement. "This allows us to further expand our footprint in the Springfield, Branson and Southwest Missouri market. We are obtaining the services of quality engineers that are highly respected in the area and bring a wealth of knowledge in municipal water, wastewater and stormwater systems."
Allgeier, Martin and Associates has been serving the Springfield area from a branch office since 2017, and company officials said they have wanted to expand within the Springfield region.
White River has been led by Richard McMillian and Thomas Hancock, also both licensed professional engineers. Allgeier, Martin and Associates’ Springfield-based senior engineer, John Forrester, will join McMillian and Hancock in their Springfield office at 600 W. College St.
Allgeier, Martin and Associates, 7231 E. 24th St. in Joplin, employs 120 people. It has served the region since 1954, and also has offices in Rolla and Kansas City.
