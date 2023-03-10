Allgeier, Martin and Associates has continued with its growth in the Four-State Area.
The Joplin company this week opened its newest office in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Allgeier Martin officials said in a statement, “While the firm has been serving clients in Arkansas for decades, the new Bentonville office marks a significant step in enhancing its presence in Northwest Arkansas and developing new relationships for the future.”
The new office will be at 1004 Beau Terre, Building E, Suite 507.
Michael Keaton, P.E., will lead the office. He is a civil engineer with 16 years experience and a graduate of the Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla.
He specializes in site development, stormwater, trails and sidewalks, and wastewater collection. He was recently named a vice president with the firm.
Chris Erisman, P.E., first vice president of Allgeier Martin, noted the firm’s commitment to the region and its clients in Arkansas: “We have many employees that have ties to the area and spend time there enjoying all the region has to offer. This will allow us to further enhance our presence in Northwest Arkansas and develop new, long-lasting relationships for the future.”
Allgeier, Martin and Associates offers engineering services for public entities such as municipalities, counties and utilities.
Allgeier Martin serves both electrical and civil engineering needs and has additional offices in Springfield, Rolla and Kansas City, as well as in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The company opened its first satellite office in Rolla in 2006, and then expanded to Kansas City in 2016.
It opened a Springfield office in 2017, and in 2020 acquired White River Engineering in Springfield, which offered civil engineering services for public and private infrastructure projects since 2004.
The firm opened its Tulsa office in 2021.
The Joplin company is based at 7231 E. 24th St.
It has served the region since 1954, having been founded in Lamar by Elmer Allgeier and Kent Martin.
