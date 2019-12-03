The Alliance of Southwest Missouri launched a $1.5 million capital campaign on Giving Tuesday to renovate a 113-year-old building over the next three years with the goal of transforming the space into a hub for other nonprofits.
Established in 1998, the alliance is a nonprofit organization that assists children and families by providing support through safety education, parenting education and other services in Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barton counties. The organization has served more than 334,000 people in the area over the past two decades.
An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the campaign plans were held Tuesday at the organization's building in the 1600 block of South Wall Avenue. Jen Black, executive director, said that the organization chose to start the fundraiser on Giving Tuesday, a global day of charitable giving. She said the organization's goal of $10,000 in donations for the day was met.
“I’m incredibly excited and overwhelmed,” Black said. “It’s very humbling to be in charge of a project of this size.”
The building has an estimated 14,816 square feet with multiple levels. Once the building’s renovated, Black said they’re going to be able to provide rental space and help other nonprofits get off the ground.
“We hope to incubate startup nonprofits, give them reduced rent, do some mentoring and help them get on their feet,” she said.
Scott Vorhees, a local attorney and alliance board member, donated the building at 1601 S. Wall Ave. in April for it to be used by regional nonprofit organizations. The alliance had been renting space in the Gryphon Building and moved to its new home in June, sharing the building with Joplin’s National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Black said the alliance will be saving over $45,000 a year in rent costs that can be put back into programs to help keep children safe.
Phases
The renovation project is to be completed in four phases, with plans calling for creation of a conference room for collaborative work, a meeting hall for parenting classes and community training, and storage. Phase one, which was finished this past summer, included the move-in, new addition and remodel of the east side of the building. Phase two will cover restoration of the exterior of the building.
Phase three will be the restoration of several rooms in the basement, including the kitchen, which will be used in a majority’s of the alliance’s programs.
“In programs and meetings, serving a meal is a priority, so hospitality is important to us, and also, in any home, the kitchen is the heart of the home,” Black said. “When we’re doing parenting classes, we want for families to realize the importance of sitting down together and eating. We’ll have a conference room and a couple of child care rooms. We’ll also have some storage and offices down there.”
Phase four will involve the leveling of the floor in the auditorium, which will be used for conferences and meetings. Black said the group wants to honor the architecture of the building, which was built in 1906 and initially occupied by the Christian Science Church.
“We’re going to keep the stained glass and the rounded ceilings,” she said. “Phase two, we’re hoping to kick off in the next couple of months. We don’t want to get into a lot of debt, and as money comes in, we’ll complete the project.”
Kim Burnett, an alliance coordinator, has been working with the nonprofit for five years and said she’s excited to have additional space for training and programs.
“This is still not a reality for us yet, and we’re still trying to soak it all in,” she said. “It’s exciting because the vision is there to provide for community involvement and events. We’re going to have the space available for child care during training, which is really exciting for me because that’s my passion.”
Sandra Conrad, board member and secretary of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said the organization has been housed in the building for the last two to three years and already appreciates the changes the Alliance of Southwest Missouri has made over the past few months. NAMI offers a variety of mental health services, including support groups and educational programs.
The mental health organization is located in the newly renovated downstairs portion of the building, which was completed in phase one. Conrad said she’s looking forward to the possibilities that can be created with having several nonprofits in one location.
“I think it’s great for nonprofits to band together and for people to walk in and have everything at their fingertips,” she said.
About the group
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri, based in Joplin, offers community programs to prevent childhood death and injury by helping children, families and caregivers make safer choices and create safer environments. For more information, call 417-782-9899 or visit www.theallianceofswmo.org.
