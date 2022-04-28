A Joplin nonprofit has received a small Ozarks Inclusive Opportunity Grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The $1,999 grant, funded through the Springfield-based foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund, has been awarded to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri for training for staff members. The fund supports grant requests to ensure the representation of diverse voices in community conversations, engagement and leadership, foundation officials said.
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri, 1601 S. Wall Ave. in Joplin, offers education and resources for children and their families in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties.
“The grant we received will procure training from Clear Law Institute, an online training platform and learning management system,” said Kaylea Furgerson, director of community relations, in an email to the Globe. “We will be taking the ‘Positive Workplace: Preventing Harassment at Work’ (training course). Consistent with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines, Clear Law’s training covers all forms of workplace harassment, discrimination and retaliation, and expands upon these areas by discussing proactive prevention, intervention and reporting strategies.”
Furgerson said efforts to promote diversity and foster an equitable work environment are critical to the alliance’s employees and clients.
“Our team works in a variety of service locations throughout Southwest Missouri, which frequently allows for interaction with clients of diverse backgrounds,” she said. “The pertinence of harassment training for the alliance is to promote moral conduct further, increase our knowledge of safety practices and reduce the potential of enduring or initiating harassment for everyone in our sphere of influence.”
Funding through the Ozarks Inclusive Opportunity Grant program is available to nonprofit agencies, including school districts, government entities and faith-based organizations with similar tax-exempt status that serve communities in central and southern Missouri.
Approximately $12,500 remains and will be available for grants through mid-June. Agencies may apply at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.
To donate to the foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund, go to cfozarks.org/diversityfund.
