For the second time in less than five years, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri will be moving to larger digs to accommodate an expanding range of services.
The alliance is still restoring its current building, the former Faith Fellowship Church at 1601 S. Wall Ave., but that building will be going on the market soon after the group signed papers for the $647,000 purchase of the former South Joplin Christian Church building at 1901 S. Pearl Ave.
“In 2019, we acquired the building on Wall Avenue, and we have been working hard to restore it,” said Jen Black, alliance executive director. “But we have quickly outgrown that building. Never in a million years did we think that would happen, especially so quickly.”
Black said the new location is much larger than the alliance's current home and includes a park with playground equipment, a Quonset hut that once housed youth programs for South Joplin Christian Church, and a large paved parking lot on the corner of Seventh Street and Wall Avenue.
“The building at 1901 S. Pearl Ave. is 10,000 square feet larger than our current building at 1601 S. Wall Ave., which will allow our staff some breathing room along with an incredible facility to serve kids and their families," Black said. "This opportunity would not be possible without the vision of Scott Vorhees, our board of directors and the Children’s Trust Fund, who facilitated the distribution of the Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant" via the state Legislature.
Black said the alliance was awarded a Children’s Trust Fund grant for $650,000 that paid for the purchase.
“There are still some things we have to do to this building before we move in,” Black said. “But it has been maintained well and taken really good care of, and it will allow us to continue to grow our programs in a very easy way.”
Black on Wednesday took guests and members of the alliance board on a tour of the building.
She said administrative offices will be located on the third floor after renovation while a variety of child care and other programs will be housed on the first and second floors.
“What I love is this is not just the alliance’s building,” Black said. “God’s Resort (a Joplin nonprofit) is wanting to utilize the facility, and there will be other nonprofits that will have access to this building because we’re all about working together to better serve kids and families in Southwest Missouri.
Church move
Colleen Carroll, South Joplin Christian Church pastor, said the church was holding on to two homes located on Wall Avenue just behind its old church for office space and other needs.
Carroll said the church has been renting Peace Lutheran Church at 3100 N. St. Louis Ave. and meeting there every Sunday since March, and the two churches were working on a long-term agreement to share that location.
“There's no talk of merger, but a partnership,” Carroll said.
She said the elevator in their old church building quit working years ago and would have cost thousands of dollars to repair and that was a big reason the South Joplin Christian Church decided to offer it for sale. Plus the building was just too big for the current church.
“We could not foresee a capital campaign to fix the elevator here and continue have a lot of the space unused,” Carroll said. “We have young families in the church as well as older members, but we just don't have enough people to really fill the space. We looked at it as poor stewardship to hold on to something that was not serving our needs, and to see it go to a community program that does so much is really great.”
She said the church has formed a committee to work on a new name because the church is moving from south Joplin.
“We're looking forward and trying to envision the changes that come just from relocating and leaving, turning the page,” Carroll said. “We're trying not to look backward, and say we’re leaving the past behind us as much as it is looking into the future. The new location brings new possibilities for ministry. There's a whole new demographic for us to be on that side of town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.