The Alliance of Southwest Missouri will host a car seat safety workshop at 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1601 S. Wall Ave. in Joplin for anyone who wants to learn more about the safety of car seats for children.
The event happens every month and is free to attend. Register for a ticket through the organization’s Facebook page.
“The main gist of it is how to install, reinstall and take out car seats. It also goes over things like knowing if your child needs a car seat (or) a booster, and proper seat belt placement — really, everything that could be covered about car seats. In general, it just helps them install it and answer any questions they have about car seats,” said Kaylea Furgerson, director of community relations.
The workshop also will cover topics such as car seat options — rear-facing convertible, convertible, high-back, low-back booster — proper belt placement, how to use a tether, and what is or isn’t OK to use.
“It’s super important,” Furgerson said. “When you have a kid, they all need to be in car seats. Everyone has to travel in cars. We all travel on the road, so having a car seat that’s not properly installed and (if) you’re not using it correctly, then using a car seat is irrelevant for your child’s safety.”
Nearly 60% of car seats are installed or adjusted incorrectly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and that can have deadly consequences. Fatal injuries sustained during motor vehicle accidents are among the leading causes of death for children in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Car seat safety is something that I think goes unnoticed. We don’t think about it as often as maybe things like fire and water safety,” Furgerson said. “I think it’s something that should be more in the forefront of people’s brains, especially those with kids or who deal with kids.”
